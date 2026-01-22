CJ Hapward Returns to Binghamton

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the re-signing of goaltender, CJ Hapward, for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. Hapward joins Dominik Tmej and Wyatt Friedlander as the third rostered goaltender.

Hapward was a collegiate-signee last season with Black Bears, joining the team in mid-March. CJ won his professional debut against the Danbury Hat Tricks on March 14th and would go on to finish the regular season with a 4-0-0 record.

He made a season-high 37 saves in a road contest against the Athens Rock Lobsters and served as the backup goalie during the Black Bears championship run. He posted a 2.26 GAA and SV% of .914, allowing just two goals in his final two starts of the year.

