Weekend Preview: Wolves vs. Hat Tricks

Published on January 22, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







A familiar foe will once again provide the opposition this weekend as the Wolves and Danbury Hat Tricks are set to do battle in another home and home series this season. This will be the tenth and eleventh time the two will square off together. Friday nights contest will be in the Danbury Ice Arena with a 7:30 start time, with the action moving to the Watertown Municipal Arena for the second half of the weekend, also with a 7:30 puck drop.

The Wolves enter the evening with a 4 & 5 record verses the Hat Tricks this season, as the two evenly matched teams continue to fight for the number five spot in the Empire Division, with Danbury holding a three point lead over the Wolves for that spot.

Steven Klinck continues to lead the Wolves scoring with twenty one goals and twenty assists despite being sidelined with a shoulder injury. Egor Filippov has also added sixteen goals and twenty three assists for Watertown. As of late, the veteran Breandan Colgan has been getting the majority of the work between the pipes. Colgan is 6 & 12 on the year with a 4.65 goals against average.

Jonny Ruiz continues to pace the Hat Tricks with fourteen goals and thirteen assists, followed by Noah Robinson with nine and eighteen. The Hat Tricks have been regularly splitting time in net between Sebastian Resar and Kyle Penton, and recently added Ricardo Gonzalez to that list.

Friday's game can be found on the Hat Tricks Youtube channel, and Saturdays home game, if you can't get to the arena, will be broadcast on Rumble.com, the exclusive home of Watertown Wolves hockey.

The Watertown Wolves are back at home this Saturday, January 24th at 7:30pm to take on the Danbury Hat Tricks for Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Be sure to stay after the game for our specialty off-the-back Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys auction!







