Time Change Update

Published on January 22, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Twin City Thunderbirds announce that Saturday's game on January 24th will now begin at 2:30 PM, adjusted from the original 6:05 PM start time due to weather concerns. We will continue to monitor conditions throughout the day to ensure the safety of our fans, players, staff, and partners.

At this time, Saturday's game will proceed as scheduled with the updated start time.

All tickets for the January 24th game remain valid for the new 2:30 PM puck drop. Fans who are unable to attend may exchange their tickets for another home game through their original point of purchase.

Please note that the promotional elements of NASCAR Night will not take place on January 24th and will be moved to a later date. Further details and announcements will be shared soon.

For ticket-related questions, please contact the Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at 336-727-2236.

