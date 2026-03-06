Resar Returns & Hat Tricks Aquire Berens

The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that goaltender Sebastian Resar has rejoined the team after spending the last two months with the Macon Mayhem in the SPHL.

During his time in Macon, the Whitby, Ontario netminder made 5 starts, posting a 2-2-1 record with a 2.02 GAA and .933 save percentage. His last start for the Mayhem came on February 15th in a 3-0 loss to the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

The Hat Tricks originally signed Resar back on October 23rd, four games into the season. The 22-year-old went 7-6-2 over 15 starts, recording a 3.54 GAA and .918 save percentage. He will join Kyle Penton and Ayden Pierce as the Hat Tricks' three goaltenders.

Before his time in Danbury, Resar played at the University of Toronto during the 2024-2025 season, where he played in 4 games with a 2.37 GAA and .935 save percentage.

Welcome back Sebastian!

HAT TRICKS SIGN DEFENSEMAN

The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has signed defenseman Mitchell Berens for the remainder of the 2025-2026 season.

Berens, 21, joins Danbury after playing the 2025-2026 season with the Meaford Knights in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League (GMHL). Competing in the Ontario-based junior league, Berens notched 19 points and 7 assists across 27 games. He played his final game for Meaford on February 20th. Before this season, the Plainfield, IL native played for the Bold City Battalion in the USPHL (44 games, 13 goals, 35 assists) during the 2024-2025 season.

Commenting on the signing, Hat Tricks General Manager A.J. Galante said "Mitch is someone I identified early on this season, playing his last year of junior hockey. He is a young prospect with good size and is a true playmaker on the blue line. I believe his game will translate to the FPHL and excited for his progression."







