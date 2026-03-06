Thunderbirds Set for Three-Game Series against Zydeco

Published on March 6, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







BATON ROUGE, LA. - The Twin City Thunderbirds are set for this weekend's three-game road series against the Baton Rouge Zydeco at the Raising Cane's River Center. Twin City will play three consecutive games against the Zydeco before returning home to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena to host the Athens Rock Lobsters for NASCAR Night presented by Gatsby's Pub on Friday, March 13th at 7:35pm ET. Tonight's road game is scheduled to begin at 8:05pm ET. Tomorrow night's game will begin at 8:05pm ET, and puck drop for Sunday's game is set for 4:05pm ET.

Twin City (18-22-1) enters this weekend's three-game road series as the 5th place team in the FPHL's Continental Division standings. The Thunderbirds trail the Pee Dee IceCats by ten points with fifteen games remaining in the 2025-2026 regular season campaign. Twin City has posted a 5-5-0 record over the past ten games, and completed last weekend with a 1-2-0 record. The Thunderbirds opened last weekend with an 8-6 home win over the Watertown Wolves one week ago. The eight goals netted by Twin City were the most in a single game this season. The Thunderbirds dropped the following night's home game by a final score of 3-2 to the Wolves, and fell Sunday evening to the Athens Rock Lobsters by two goals. Jan Salak and Nate Keeley each netted a goal for Twin City in Sunday's final game of the weekend. The Thunderbirds posted a 2-0-0 record in head-to-head games against the Zydeco last season. Twin City won back-to-back games over Baton Rouge on December 6th and December 7th, 2024, each by one goal. The Thunderbirds specialty teams enter the weekend after being held off of the scoreboard for the first time in nine games in Sunday's 4-2 road loss to the Rock Lobsters at Akins Ford Arena. Twin City's powerplay is 35/172 (20.3%) and the team's penalty kill is 116/162 (71.6%) entering tonight's road game. Scoring leaders for the Thunderbirds following this week's roster moves include Zach White (21), Roman Kraemer (17), and Jan Salak (16).

Baton Rouge (11-24-6) enters this weekend's three-game series against Twin City following a two-game road sweep last weekend against the Topeka Scarecrows. The Zydeco won a 3-2 decision one week ago on Friday night, and posted a 4-1 victory over the Scarecrows on Saturday. Don Carter Jr., Blake Keller, Curtis Hansen, and Narek Aleksanyan each netted a goal for Baton Rouge in the win. Bailey Stephens won the game in net for the Zydeco in a 45-save-on-46-shot performance. Baton Rouge split games against the division-leading Athens Rock Lobsters two weekends ago. The team's 6-3 win on Saturday, February 21st was the first victory for Baton Rouge against Athens in franchise history. The Zydeco are 3-11-4 on home ice this season, and enter tonight's game in 6th place in the FPHL's Continental division standings. Baton Rouge is 21/178 (11.8%) on the powerplay through forty-one games played this season. The team's 21 goals scored on the man-advantage are the least of any team in the league this season. The Zydeco's penalty kill is 111/141 (78.7%). Scoring leaders for Baton Rouge entering tonight's matchup include Jake Cox (13), Narek Aleksanyan (10), and Blake Keller (9).

The Thunderbirds return home on Friday, March 13th for NASCAR Night against the Athens Rock Lobsters. Every fan in attendance will receive a Thunderbirds-NASCAR poster, and the puck will drop at 7:35pm ET. The Thunderbirds will also wear specialty jerseys during the matchup that will be auctioned off following the contest. The game is presented by Gatsby's Pub. Tickets may be purchased online at WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. https://tinyurl.com/ThunderbirdsNASCARNightTickets

Twin City is currently offering a special ticket discount through FEVO to celebrate the historic double gold sweep in Milano Cortino for the United States Men's and Women's Hockey Teams. Three tiers of pricing (Gold, Silver, Bronze) are available. The Gold Tier includes two blue section tickets for $46, a nod to the United States' Men's team winning Gold at the Olympics for the first time in forty-six years. Silver Tier pricing includes two red section tickets for $33 in honor of United States Women's Captain Hillary Knight's team record of thirty-three points recorded in the Olympics. The Bronze Tier includes two white section tickets for $20.26, a nod to this year's historic performance by each United States hockey team in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. https://www.gofevo.com/group/Olympicdiscount

Tonight's game is set to begin at 8:05pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, and WTOB Radio.







