Game Preview: Thunderbirds Seek Weekend Sweep over Zydeco

Published on March 8, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BATON ROUGE, LA. - The Twin City Thunderbirds seek a three-game weekend road sweep of the Baton Rouge Zydeco at the Raising Cane's River Arena this afternoon following back-to-back one-goal victories to begin the weekend. Puck drop for today's final battle of the weekend between the Thunderbirds and the Zydeco is scheduled for 4:05pm ET.

Twin City (20-22-1) has collected back-to-back wins over Baton Rouge to begin the weekend. The Thunderbirds posted a 3-2 win over the Zydeco on Friday, and won a 4-3 decision last night. Roman Kraemer (2), Nate Keeley (2), Connor Craig (2), and Jon Buttitta have netted goals through the opening two games of the weekend for Twin City. Boris Babik has posted consecutive wins in goal for the Thunderbirds, including his 50th career victory. Three of Twin City's seven total goals scored to this point in the weekend have been netted on the powerplay. The Thunderbirds' powerplay enters today's game 38/177 (21.5%) on the season. Twin City's penalty kill is 119/166 (71.7%) through forty-three games played this year. Scoring leaders for the Thunderbirds include Zach White (21), Roman Kraemer (19), and Jan Salak (16). A victory today would bring Twin City to within two points of the Pee Dee IceCats for 4th place in the FPHL's Continental Division standings. A win by the Thunderbirds would also be the first three-game-weekend sweep of an opponent this season.

Baton Rouge (11-26-6) returns to action today seeking to snap a two-game losing skid against Twin City. The Zydeco enter the matchup with a 4-6-0 record over the last ten games. Jake Cox, Blake Keller, Scott Shorrock, Matej Palfy, and Tyler Larwood have each scored a goal this weekend for Baton Rouge. Bailey Stephens has been in net for the Zydeco during each matchup. Baton Rouge has been outshot by a combined margin of 81-55 to this point in the weekend. Scoring leaders for the Zydeco entering today's third matchup of the weekend against the Thunderbirds include Jake Cox (14), Narek Aleksanyan (10), and Blake Keller (10). The Zydeco will return to action next weekend in a three-game home series at the Raising Cane's River Center against the Monroe Moccasins.

The Thunderbirds return home on Friday, March 13th for NASCAR Night against the Athens Rock Lobsters. Every fan in attendance will receive a Thunderbirds-NASCAR poster, and the puck will drop at 7:35pm ET. The Thunderbirds will also wear specialty jerseys during the matchup that will be auctioned off following the contest. The game is presented by Gatsby's Pub. Tickets may be purchased online at WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. https://tinyurl.com/ThunderbirdsNASCARNightTickets

Twin City is currently offering a special ticket discount through FEVO to celebrate the historic double gold sweep in Milano Cortino for the United States Men's and Women's Hockey Teams. Three tiers of pricing (Gold, Silver, Bronze) are available. The Gold Tier includes two blue section tickets for $46, a nod to the United States' Men's team winning Gold at the Olympics for the first time in forty-six years. Silver Tier pricing includes two red section tickets for $33 in honor of United States Women's Captain Hillary Knight's team record of thirty-three points recorded in the Olympics. The Bronze Tier includes two white section tickets for $20.26, a nod to this year's historic performance by each United States hockey team in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. https://www.gofevo.com/group/Olympicdiscount

Today's game is set to begin at 4:05pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







