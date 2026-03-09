FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Game Recaps for the Federal Prospects Hockey League for Sunday, March 8, 2026.

TWIN CITY THUNDERBIRDS at BATON ROUGE ZYDECO

Zydeco Rally to Defeat Thunderbirds in Sunday Comeback

By Bryan Flores

Baton Rouge, LA -The Baton Rouge Zydeco rallied in the final two periods to defeat the Twin City Thunderbirds 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at the Raising Cane's River Center.

Baton Rouge struck first midway through the opening period when Curtis Hansen finished a play set up by Blake Keller to give the Zydeco a 1-0 lead. Twin City answered late in the frame, tying the game on a goal from Jack Johansen before Kayson Gallant scored in the final minute of the period to give the Thunderbirds a 2-1 advantage heading into the first intermission.

The Zydeco pulled even early in the second period when Jake Cox scored shorthanded off a feed from Scott Shorrock, tying the game at 2-2 and shifting momentum back toward Baton Rouge.

Baton Rouge took the lead for good early in the third period as Blake Keller capitalized on a play created by Heath Ford and Curtis Hansen, giving the Zydeco a 3-2 advantage. With the Thunderbirds pressing late, Narek Aleksanyan sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Keller led the way offensively for Baton Rouge with a goal and an assist, earning first-star honors, while Cox and Aleksanyan were also recognized among the game's three stars.

The Zydeco now turn their attention to a three-game homestand against the Monroe Moccasins, continuing next weekend at the Raising Cane's River Center.

Thunderbirds Drop Road Game to Zydeco

By Kendall Grayson

Baton Rouge, LA - The Twin City Thunderbirds dropped a road game Sunday to the Baton Rouge Zydeco by a final score of 4-2. Jack Johansen and Kayson Gallant each netted a goal for Twin City during the loss.

Curtis Hansen opened the scoring in Sunday's game with an even-strength goal for the Zydeco at 9:42 of the 1st period. Blake Keller collected an assist on the scoring play. Twin City responded with two goals in the final three minutes of the opening period to take a one-goal lead in the matchup. Jack Johansen scored his first goal as a Thunderbird at 17:36 of the 1st period. The goal was netted even-strength, and was assisted by Dominic Dumas and James Farmer.

Kayson Gallant scored his first goal as a Thunderbird with sixteen seconds left in the period to give the Thunderbirds a 2-1 advantage in the battle. Gallant's goal was scored even-strength, and was assisted by Roman Kraemer. Twin City outshot Baton Rouge by a 16-10 margin during the 1st period, and the Thunderbirds entered the 2nd period with a one-goal advantage in the matchup.

The lone goal of Sunday's middle period was netted shorthanded by Jake Cox. The scoring play by Cox was at 5:16 of the 2nd period, and was assisted by Scott Shorrock. Twin City was outshot by an 8-5 margin during the 2nd period, and Sunday's 3rd period began with the game tied 2-2.

Blake Keller scored a goal just over a minute into Sunday's final period to give Baton Rouge a one-goal lead in the battle. The goal was netted at 1:15 of the 3rd period, and was assisted by Steven Ford and Curtis Hansen. The final goal of Sunday's contest was scored into an empty net by Narek Aleksanyan with less than a minute to play. Twin City dropped the game by a final score of 4-2, and fell to 20-23-1 on the season. The Thunderbirds were outshot by a 7-5 margin during the 3rd period, but outshot the Zydeco by an overall margin of 26-25 during the matchup.

Boris Babik dropped the game in net for Twin City in a 21-save-on-24-shot performance. Edward Coffey won the game in goal for Baton Rouge by making 24 saves on 26 shots during the contest.

The Thunderbirds return home on Friday, March 13th for NASCAR Night against the Athens Rock Lobsters.







