FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Published on March 6, 2026







HAT TRICKS DOWN BOBCATS TO CLIMB WITHIN 5 POINTS OF PLAYOFFS

By Patrick Grudberg

Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks narrowly defeated the Blue Ridge Bobcats tonight by a score of 2-1. With the win, Danbury now trails Blue Ridge by 8 points for the 4th and final playoff spot in the empire division.

Despite being outshot 30-42, Danbury secured the win off the back of goaltender Kyle Penton. The rookie posted another stellar outing, making 41 saves off 42 shots faced, earning him the 1st star of the night.

Early in the first period, the Hat Tricks capitalized off a powerplay opportunity to take an early lead. Under 26 seconds into the man-advantage, Genaro Fronduto found Eli Rivers cross-ice in the low circle, freeing the Vermont native to fire a shot past Anthony Shrum at 5:18 for his 17th goal of the season. Danbury took their lead into the intermission despite being outshot 10-19.

Halfway through the second, Anton Rubtsov won the puck along the half wall, skating around the net before tucking home a neat wraparound goal at 12:39.

In the third period, the Bobcats did their best to keep it interesting, surviving a 5-on-3 on the penalty kill and continuing to put shots on net. Blue Ridge scored on the powerplay at 17:15 off a Nicholas Stuckless shot in front, but despite hitting the post in the final minutes, the Hat Tricks survived and came out with the win.

The Hat Tricks and Bobcats will play the second game of their weekend series on Saturday night at the Danbury Ice Arena. Puck drop is set for 7pm.

MONROE MOCCASINS at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

River Dragons Fall to Monroe, 8-4

By Liam Gotimer

Columbus, GA -The Columbus River Dragons fell to the Monroe Moccasins 8-4 on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center, in Columbus, Georgia.

Tyler Roy received the start in goal for Columbus, while Tyler Masternak did the same for Monroe.

The Moccasins scored four times in the first period, and twice shorthanded.

The River Dragons outscored Monroe 3-1 in the second period, with all three tallies coming via the man advantage. Ryan Hunter lit the lamp twice, while Kyle Moore scored the other for the home team.

Come the third, the River Dragons and Moccasins would each score early, but Monroe put the game away late, winning by a final score of 8-4.

Despite the loss, Ryan Hunter earned the hat-trick for the Dragons with a third period goal.

Tyler Roy took the loss in net for Columbus, while Tyler Masternak earned the win between the pipes for Monroe.

The two teams will be back in action tomorrow night, with the puck dropping at 7:05PM.

INDIANA SENTINELS at PORT HURON PROWLERS

Prowlers Get Second Shut Out of Indiana in a Week

By Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI - For the second time in four meetings, the Port Huron Prowlers shut out the Indiana Sentinels. A week after Bailey Huber blanked the Sentinels in Indiana, Reid Cooper stopped everything he saw in a 3-0 win at McMorran Place on March 6.

"I can't give my team enough credit," Cooper said. "They really limited the chances tonight, blocking shots. You saw [Jamie Bucell] with a big one in the third, [Ben Brockway] never gets credit but he's blocking shots every game. Just a really good team effort and that's how we want to play."

The game started with fireworks as fights broke out off the first three puck drops. Alex Johnson and Richard Colarusso went first followed by Austin Fetterly vs Noah Bradburn before Ben Brockway and Seth Bacon battled at center ice.

The first half of the game came and went without a goal but Port Huron struck shortly after the midway point. On a power play, Alex Johnson worked the puck low to Matt Graham who fed Lukas Lacny on the back door. Lacny tapped home his 12th of the season.

The Prowlers got another power play late in the period and Bucell ripped a high-glove shot for his fourth goal in the last five games.

Reggie Millette hit the empty net from his defensive zone to seal the deal late in the third.

Johnson finished with two assists and leads Port Huron with 33 this season. Cooper made 19 saves in the shutout win.

Chris Curr stopped 38 shots but took the loss.

The Prowlers and Sentinels battle for a fifth-straight time on March 7 at 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place.

Sentinels Defeat Prowlers 3-2 In A High-Octane Game

By Andy Poetzinger

Port Huron, MI - After last weekend's feisty 3 game set between the Prowlers and the Sentinels, this was a highly anticipated rematch with plenty of words left unsaid on both sides.

Before we could get any play in, the fireworks started. Richie Colarusso dropped the gloves with Alex Johnson right off the opening draw to kick start the madness. It was a brief fight with Colarusso getting most of the punches in.

The next fight on the docket was a surprise between Sentinels newcome Noah Bradburn and Austin Fetterly of the Prowlers. With Bradburn in his first FPHL fight, you would have guessed that he might not fare all that well... you would be wrong. Bradburn surprised Fetterly with a left-handed jab that sent Fetterly to the ice in a shocking Bradburn victory.

Our marquee fight was between Seth Bacon and Ben Brockway as both men tossed caution to the wind and went toe-to-toe at center ice in an even bout.

With all that out of the way, the only matter left to be settled was the next 59:47 of hockey for the record books. Indiana controlled the pace and held momentum throughout the first period as they outshot Port Huron 11 to 5, however, neither team would score in the first period.

Port Huron found another gear in the second as they put Indiana on their heels to the point where the Sentinels could never regain the game they had played so well in the first period. Chris Curr was able to fend off the attack until the Prowlers found themselves on a power-play and Lukas Lacny had a back door tap in set up perfectly by Matt Graham which gave the Prowlers a 1-0 lead.

With under a minute remaining in the period, Port Huron would strike again on the power-play, this time a Jaime Bucell tally as he was left all alone in the far circle. He had time to settle the puck down and pick his corner over the glove of Chris Curr to give the Prowlers a 2-0 lead. The Sentinels were held to four shots on net in the second period, while the Prowlers had twenty-one shots on Chris Curr.

Indiana tightened up the penalty-kill in the third period, killing off their two chances, however, they were unable to convert on their two power-play opportunities in the third period either. The only goal would come from Reggie Millette on a 140-foot shot from his own end that was dead center in the empty Sentinels goal to seal the deal.

The Sentinels finished the game going 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Prowlers would convert twice on their four power-play attempts. Final shots were 41 to 19 in favor of the Prowlers.

Tomorrow night, the Sentinels and the Prowlers face-off for the final time at McMorran place this season. The puck drops at 7:05 ET, and the Body Armor Pre-Game Show starts at 6:45 pm with Andy Poetzinger. Catch all the action on the Sentinels Hockey Network!

BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Wolves Fall to Bears, Again

By Connor LaLone

Watertown, NY -On Friday night, the Watertown Wolves and the Binghamton Black Bears squared off for the 15th time this season. Both teams featured some new names in the affair, after a flurry of signings throughout the FPHL. Aaron Atwell received a good round of applause and he made his return to the Wolves lineup after an 11 year absence, having been part of the 2015 Commissioners Cup winning season.

Watertown started well, scoring with their first shot of the game, as Yefim Mishkin scored off a Darion Benchich spin-o-rama assist just 24 seconds into the 1st. Atwell contributed the secondary assist. Binghamton would answer 2 minutes later, when their leading scorer CJ Stubbs deposited a pass from Austin D'Orazio past home debutante Ricardo Gonzalez at 2:30. Dan Stone picked up an assist on the play as well. The two teams would play an otherwise uneventful 1st frame, and Binghamton carried over 32 seconds of powerplay into the 2nd period, as Egor Filippov hooked Tyson Kirkby skating into the slot to prevent an open look for the Binghamton captain.

In the second, the Wolves once again took a one goal advantage, as Darion Benchich won a puck battle in the neutral zone and sprung Egor Filippov, who slid a backhand on the breakaway through the five-hole of Tmej with 4:10 gone in the period. It would take Binghamton a bit longer to answer this time, but CJ Stubbs added his second of the night and 33rd of the season at 13:55, with assists from Scott Ramaekers and Ivan Bondarenko. Both teams would exchange sequences of extended offensive pressure, with Binghamton creating more offensive opportunities and ringing the post once as well, but Gonzalez played well and kept the score at 2-2 heading into the third.

The whistles that had been swallowed in the first two periods blew with deafening frequency in the third, with 6 penalties being called in total after 2 in the first 40. Watertown picked up 4 penalties, and had one canceled out, as Binghamton scored the game winning goal during a delayed penalty. Ramaekers let a blast go that snuck past an otherwise incredible Gonzalez. Skating 6 on 5, Yates and Jansen picked up assists on the winner. The Wolves would skate short handed for the majority of the third, stifling any sort of comeback opportunity they may have created. Gonzalez was tremendous in the loss, making 49 saves, while Tmej was largely untested in the third, picking up his 34th win with a 27 save effort.

The Wolves will host Binghamton again on Saturday night, facing the league's pacesetters for the 16th time.

Stubbs & Ramaekers Deliver

By Brooks Hill

Watertown, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves 3-2 on Friday night. CJ Stubbs scored a pair, and Scott Ramaekers delivered the game-winning goal in the third period.

The Wolves jumped out of the starting gate on fire. They were able to score on the first shift of the game just 24 seconds into the game. Good thing for Binghamton, they were able to respond quickly. CJ Stubbs scored off a redirect from Austin D'Orazio at the 2:30 mark, tying the game at 1-1. Each team had a power play opportunity, but neither side was able to capitalize. Tied at 1-1 after one.

In the second, Watertown again was able to score the go-ahead goal. Binghamton turned the puck over at the blue line and Yefim Mishkin made them pay. Mishkin scored on a breakaway, making it 2-1 in favor of home team. It wasn't until the 13:55 that Stubbs would find the equalizer on an odd man rush for Binghamton. There were no penalties issued in the second and the score was even at 2-2.

Binghamton heavily outshot Watertown in the third, putting up 20 shots to their five. Only one was able to find the back of the net. Scott Ramaekers delivered the game-winning goal at 7:41 just as a power play had concluded for the Black Bears. Wolves tried to pressure late in the period, but the Black Bear defense stood tall. Binghamton hangs on to win 3-2 on the road.

TOPEKA SCARECROWS at BILOXI BREAKERS

Four Unanswered Third Period Goals Lifts Topeka Over Biloxi

By Devin Dobek

Biloxi, MS - After the Breakers snapped their largest losing streak of the season last night, they were fired up for their 1st chance at a sweep since November as they closed out their season series with the Topeka Scarecrows. In a game that came down to the final minutes, 4 unanswered Scarecrows goals in the third helped them to a come from behind win on the road.

The offense came quick to begin period 1. Just 81 seconds after the puck was dropped, Hugo Koch hit the brakes behind the net and found Matt Stoia in the slot for a top corner snipe to put Biloxi ahead at 1-0. The lead wouldn't last long, as at 4:14 Trevor Lord recorded his first point as a Scarecrow with an unassisted breakaway goal off of a turnover. After last night marked the 2nd time in FPHL history that a game went without a penalty minute, there were a handful in the opening frame. Lord was sent off for delay of game and later on Spinale received a slash and unsportsmanlike call back to back. Neither team struck on the man advantage and we stayed tied at 1 heading into the final 4 minutes. At 16:32, a misplay by Topeka netminder Bryn Sommerfeldt on the wall allowed Hugo Koch to find Lucas Piekarczyk in the slot to pot the easy tally and lift Biloxi ahead at 2-1. The Breakers headed to the room with their one-goal margin yet trailing in shots 16-8.

Clinging to a 1 goal lead into the second period, Biloxi's mission was to find another mark and fast to create some breathing room. At 5:01, Xavier Charbonneau made a great play on the half wall to spring ahead Trey Fischer who buried a 2-on-1 opportunity himself to make it 3-1. As the midway point approached, Cameron Clark barreled his way through the slot and finished with a smooth back-hander through the five-hole of Borodkin to make it 3-2. However, Biloxi had an answer. At 12:20, Chiwetin Blacksmith forced a turnover with a strong forecheck and found Aimy Royer on the back door for his 4th of the season to make it 4-2. A couple minutes after the goal, Royer was booked for a high-stick, opening up another powerplay for the 'Crows. Just 10 seconds trickled off the powerplay timer before Cameron Clark blasted a one-timer past Borodkin from the near circle to make it 4-3. The clock hit triple zeroes with Biloxi still-hanging on to a 1 goal margin yet being outshot 30-16.

Period 3 had another fast start for Biloxi with Chiwetin Blacksmith tipping home a Zach Pamaylaon pass to restore the lead to 2 at 5-3. About 5+ minutes in, there was another lengthy delay with a panel of glass broken in the Topeka end. When play resumed, the Scarecrows dominated. At 8:01, Steven Klinck forced a turnover in the Biloxi end and scored to make it 5-4. Just 23 seconds later, Alex Norwinski fired a shot through traffic from the near circle that found the twine to tie the game at 5. Another 5 minutes rolled by, with the 'Crows continuing to tilt the ice. Back on the power play, Steven Klinck fired a bullet over the shoulder of Borodkin to give Topeka their first lead of the game. With inside 100 seconds to play, Biloxi thought they had the equalizer on a hectic play outside the crease, but upon review, the goal was waved off. At 19:07, Cameron Clark slid an empty net tally home to cement the scoring at 7-5 and complete his 3rd hat trick of the season. Additionally, Bryn Sommerfeldt picks up his first win of the season. Topeka outshot Biloxi 49-31 in full time.

The Breakers fall to 7-36-1, and will kick off their 5 game road trip beginning in Blue Ridge next Friday and Saturday. Topeka snaps their 6 game slide and improves to 24-17-3. They will head to Indiana next weekend for a pair with the Sentinels.

Clark Gets Tricky, Scarecrows Win Late 7-5

By Jon Kliment

Biloxi, MS -In the final game of the season series Topeka looked to put some points back up on the standings boards after a six game losing streak extended on Thursday night. Biloxi snapped their 15 game losing streak and are looking for a chance to put together wins for the first time since November 7th and 8th. As both squads look to have late season success tonight's matchup could have very serious implications for Topeka's playoff hopes.

The Breakers came out with a lot of energy after snapping a 15-game losing streak and early in the game Hugo Koch found Matt Stoia open in the slot and he picked his corner, beating Bryn Sommerfeldt for the 1-0 lead just 1:21 into the game. Trevor Lord found the tying goal 2:53 later as on an errant pass Lord swooped into the zone and fired one past Anton Borodkin to tie the game up at 1-1. Later in the first period Sommerfeldt attempted to pass the puck up the wall but was picked off by Koch who fed a wide open Lucas Piekarczyk and gave Biloxi the 2-1 lead 16:32 into the first.

Continuing into the second period Biloxi kept firing away and just 5:01 into the period Trey Fischer found the back of the net behind Sommerfeldt to give Biloxi the 3-1 advantage. 5:44 later Topeka's Cameron Clark picked up a drop pass from Steven Klinck and went forehand-backhand-5 hole behind Borodkin to bring the Scarecrows back within a goal, 3-2. 1:35 later Biloxi answered back as Chiwetin Blacksmith put a stop on a breakout and put a pass across the crease to Aimy Royer to make it 4-2 Breakers. Topeka had a late powerplay on a Royer high stick that the Scarecrows took advantage of as Goron Whalen found Scott Coash down the sideboards who found Clark cross zone for the one-timer just 10 seconds into the advantage that closed the gap to 4-3.

38 seconds into the final frame Blacksmith beat Sommerfeldt for a 5-3 Biloxi lead, but after a long delay due to a glass issue it was all Scarecrows. Klinck found the back of the net unassisted at 8:01 to bring Topeka back to within a goal and just 23 seconds later Alex Norwinski took a Klinck rebound and fired it past Borodkin to tie the game at 5-5. On a power play from a Koch boarding minor Klinck found the back of the net again to give Topeka their first lead of the game at 13:32 of the third period, 6-5. The Scarecrows withstood a tough Biloxi attack as Clark found the empty net for.a hat trick goal with the goalie pulled for the 7-5 victory.

Sommerfeldt stopped 26 of 31 for his first win of the season.

Topeka heads for Indiana to take on the Sentinels next Friday night. Follow along on Youtube or Sporfie.

ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS at PEE DEE ICECATS

ICECATS EARN SHOOTOUT POINT IN THRILLER AGAINST ATHENS

By Tom Callahan

Florence, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats never led but rallied to tie the Athens Rock Lobsters four times, including Alex Legkov's game-tying goal with 1:25 remaining in a 7-6 shootout loss on Friday night at Florence Center.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first period, Vadim Frolov scored his first of two goals to knot the game up after 20 minutes of play.

Pee Dee then rallied from a 3-1 deficit on goals from Frolov and Dominiks Marcinkevics to tie the game midway through the second period, but found themselves down 5-3 after 40 minutes of play.

In the third, Dennis Zaichyk and Patriks Marcinkevics got the IceCats back to level, but once again Athens took the lead on Joe Mack's goal with four minutes left to go.

That set the stage for Legkov's dramatic tying goal in the final 90 seconds. With goaltender Parker Rutherford on the bench for the extra attacker, Legkov finished a wraparound attempt to beat Carter McPhail and send the game to overtime and then a shootout.

In the shootout, Lekgov scored again in the second round to put Pee Dee ahead, but Filip Virgili scored in the bottom of the third round to extend things. The two goaltenders traded saves until Virgili scored again in the bottom of the seventh round to give Athens the win.

Notes:

Patriks Marcinkevic's goal was his league-leading 34th of the season.

Legkov finished with five points (1-4-5) and Patriks four points (1-3-4) as five IceCats posted multi-point efforts.

Garret Milan recorded a hat trick for the Rock Lobsters.

Join the IceCats for Pride Night, celebrating hockey heritage in the Pee Dee with over a dozen former Pee Dee Pride team members attending the game and fan favorite Jan Vodrazka signed as the celebrity player for the IceCats.

Friday Night Fight in Florence Ends in Athens Shootout Win

By Matteen Zibanejadrad

Florence, SC - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Pee Dee IceCats 7-6 in a shootout thriller Friday night in the Florence Center.

The scoring started at the 7:10 mark of the first period, as a puck ricocheted off of Garrett Milan and looped over the head of Parker Rutherford to give Athens the lead.

10 minutes later, Vadim Frolov formulated a response with a backdoor finish on a inch-perfect feed from Alexander Legkov.

The Rock Lobsters would have a Russian of their own notch one, as Daniil Glukharev's one-time slapper in the middle frame found the top shelf to restore the lead.

Milan rounded Rutherford in a shootout-like fashion moments later, creating a two-goal advantage for the visitors with the reigning MVP's second of the night.

Two unanswered goals from Pee Dee 65 seconds apart would knot the contest up at 3-3; Frolov's second made it 3-2 and Dominiks Marcinkevics equalized.

A Glukharev fizz through traffic restored the Athens lead in minutes; it was the Russian's second goal of the game and 16th of the season.

On a shorthanded breakaway, Milan would polish off his second hat trick of the calendar year within the first two periods.

Another tie was brought by a Pee Dee pair of unanswered goals, courtesy of Dzianis Zaichyk and Patriks Marcinkevics.

Despite serving 14 minutes of penalties in the third period, Joe Mack came back and scored what he hoped would be the potential winner; however, Alexander Legkov had a reply with the extra attacker and 85 seconds left in regulation.

After a scoreless overtime, both teams fought in the longest shootout in Athens history. Filip Virgili was able to net twice in sudden death and secure two points for the Rock Lobsters in their fight for first in the Continental Division.

The Rock Lobsters (26-8-7-0, 92 pts) return to the Florence Center tomorrow at 7:15 p.m. for a rematch against the Pee Dee IceCats.

TWIN CITY THUNDERBIRDS at BATON ROUGE ZYDECO

Zydeco Fall to Thunderbirds After Second-Period Swing

By Bryan Flores

Baton Rouge, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco dropped a 3-2 decision to the Twin City Thunderbirds on Friday night at the Raising Cane's River Center after a strong start was undone by a three-goal second period from the visitors.

Baton Rouge opened the scoring midway through the first period when Matej Palfy found the back of the net at 9:29, finishing a play set up by Jake Cox to give the Zydeco a 1-0 lead. Just 21 seconds later, the home crowd erupted again as Tyler Larwood extended the advantage to 2-0, converting a setup from Curtis Hansen and Kim Miettinen.

Twin City responded in the second period, beginning with a goal from Christopher Mott at 2:47 to cut the Zydeco lead in half. The Thunderbirds continued to build momentum as Roman Kraemer tied the game at 2-2 late in the period. With just under a minute remaining in the frame, Connor Craig capitalized on a power-play opportunity to give Twin City its first lead of the night at 3-2.

Bailey Stephens made the start in goal for Baton Rouge, stopping 36 of 39 shots while facing steady pressure from the Thunderbirds offense throughout the night. The Zydeco finished with 29 shots on goal, generating several late opportunities in the third period but were unable to find the equalizer.

Despite a strong opening period and a push in the final frame, the Zydeco could not overcome Twin City's second-period surge as the Thunderbirds held on for the comeback win.

Thunderbirds Win Road Game over Zydeco

By Kendall Grayson

Baton Rouge, LA - The Twin City Thunderbirds won a road game Friday night against the Baton Rouge Zydeco by a final score of 3-2. Nate Keeley, Roman Kraemer, and Connor Craig each netted goals for the Thunderbirds in the victory. Twin City returns to action tomorrow night with another road matchup against Baton Rouge. Puck drop for tomorrow night's battle between the Thunderbirds and the Zydeco is scheduled for 8:05pm ET.

Matej Palfy opened the scoring for Baton Rouge Friday night with an even-strength goal at 9:29 of the 1st period. Jake Cox collected an assist on the scoring play. Tyler Larwood netted a goal twenty-one seconds later to give the Zydeco a two-goal advantage in the matchup. Curtis Hansen and Kim Miettinen collected an assist on the goal. Each team recorded 10 shots on net during the opening period, and Twin City trailed by a score of 2-0 entering the 2rd period.

Twin City roared back with three unanswered scoring plays during Friday's middle period to take a 3-2 lead in the matchup. The Thunderbirds' first goal of the night was scored at 2:47 of the 2nd period by Nate Keeley. Keeley's goal was assisted by Jon Buttitta and Jacob Schnapp. Roman Kraemer tied the game at 2-2 with an even-strength scoring play at 14:40 of the period. Zach White and Connor Craig each notched an assist on the goal. Connor Craig gave Twin City the lead on the powerplay in the final minute of the 2nd period. Craig's powerplay goal was the Thunderbird's 36th goal on the man-advantage this season, and was assisted by Chris Mott and Kayson Gallant. Twin City outshot Baton Rouge by a 17-6 margin during the 2nd period, and the Thunderbirds carried a 3-2 lead into the 3rd period.

Each team was held off of the scoreboard during the final period of Friday's matchup, and Twin City skated away with a one-goal victory. The Thunderbirds were outshot by a 13-12 margin during the 3rd period, but outshot the Zydeco by an overall margin of 39-29 during Friday night's battle. Boris Babik backstopped the team to victory in a 27-save-on-29-shot performance. Bailey Stephens dropped the game in goal for Baton Rouge after making 36 saves on 39 shots during the matchup. Twin City improved to 19-22-1 on the 2025-2026 season with the victory.

The Thunderbirds return home on Friday, March 13th for NASCAR Night against the Athens Rock Lobsters. Every fan in attendance will receive a Thunderbirds-NASCAR poster, and the puck will drop at 7:35pm ET. The Thunderbirds will also wear specialty jerseys during the matchup that will be auctioned off following the contest. The game is presented by Gatsby's Pub.







