Clark Gets Tricky, Scarecrows Win Late, 7-5

Published on March 6, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







In the final game of the season series Topeka looked to put some points back up on the standings boards after a six-game losing streak extended on Thursday night. Biloxi snapped their 15-game losing streak and are looking for a chance to put together wins for the first time since November 7th and 8th. As both squads look to have late season success tonight's matchup could have very serious implications for Topeka's playoff hopes.

The Breakers came out with a lot of energy after snapping a 15-game losing streak and early in the game Hugo Koch found Matt Stoia open in the slot and he picked his corner, beating Bryn Sommerfeldt for the 1-0 lead just 1:21 into the game. Trevor Lord found the tying goal 2:53 later as on an errant pass Lord swooped into the zone and fired one past Anton Borodkin to tie the game up at 1-1. Later in the first period Sommerfeldt attempted to pass the puck up the wall but was picked off by Koch who fed a wide-open Lucas Piekarczyk and gave Biloxi the 2-1 lead 16:32 into the first.

Continuing into the second period Biloxi kept firing away and just 5:01 into the period Trey Fischer found the back of the net behind Sommerfeldt to give Biloxi the 3-1 advantage. 5:44 later Topeka's Cameron Clark picked up a drop pass from Steven Klinck and went forehand-backhand-5 hole behind Borodkin to bring the Scarecrows back within a goal, 3-2. 1:35 later Biloxi answered back as Chiwetin Blacksmith put a stop on a breakout and put a pass across the crease to Aimy Royer to make it 4-2 Breakers. Topeka had a late powerplay on a Royer high stick that the Scarecrows took advantage of as Goron Whalen found Scott Coash down the sideboards who found Clark cross zone for the one-timer just 10 seconds into the advantage that closed the gap to 4-3.

38 seconds into the final frame Blacksmith beat Sommerfeldt for a 5-3 Biloxi lead, but after a long delay due to a glass issue it was all Scarecrows. Klinck found the back of the net unassisted at 8:01 to bring Topeka back to within a goal and just 23 seconds later Alex Norwinski took a Klinck rebound and fired it past Borodkin to tie the game at 5-5. On a power play from a Koch boarding minor Klinck found the back of the net again to give Topeka their first lead of the game at 13:32 of the third period, 6-5. The Scarecrows withstood a tough Biloxi attack as Clark found the empty net for.a hat trick goal with the goalie pulled for the 7-5 victory.

Sommerfeldt stopped 26 of 31 for his first win of the season.

Topeka heads for Indiana to take on the Sentinels next Friday night. Follow along on Youtube or Sporfie.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.