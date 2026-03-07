Thunderbirds Win Road Game over Zydeco

Published on March 6, 2026

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Twin City Thunderbirds won a road game Friday night against the Baton Rouge Zydeco by a final score of 3-2. Nate Keeley, Roman Kraemer, and Connor Craig each netted goals for the Thunderbirds in the victory. Twin City returns to action tomorrow night with another road matchup against Baton Rouge. Puck drop for tomorrow night's battle between the Thunderbirds and the Zydeco is scheduled for 8:05pm ET.

Matej Palfy opened the scoring for Baton Rouge Friday night with an even-strength goal at 9:29 of the 1st period. Jake Cox collected an assist on the scoring play. Tyler Larwood netted a goal twenty-one seconds later to give the Zydeco a two-goal advantage in the matchup. Curtis Hansen and Kim Miettinen collected an assist on the goal. Each team recorded 10 shots on net during the opening period, and Twin City trailed by a score of 2-0 entering the 2rd period.

Twin City roared back with three unanswered scoring plays during Friday's middle period to take a 3-2 lead in the matchup. The Thunderbirds' first goal of the night was scored at 2:47 of the 2nd period by Nate Keeley. Keeley's goal was assisted by Jon Buttitta and Jacob Schnapp. Roman Kraemer tied the game at 2-2 with an even-strength scoring play at 14:40 of the period. Zach White and Connor Craig each notched an assist on the goal. Connor Craig gave Twin City the lead on the powerplay in the final minute of the 2nd period. Craig's powerplay goal was the Thunderbird's 36th goal on the man-advantage this season, and was assisted by Chris Mott and Kayson Gallant. Twin City outshot Baton Rouge by a 17-6 margin during the 2nd period, and the Thunderbirds carried a 3-2 lead into the 3rd period.

Each team was held off of the scoreboard during the final period of Friday's matchup, and Twin City skated away with a one-goal victory. The Thunderbirds were outshot by a 13-12 margin during the 3rd period, but outshot the Zydeco by an overall margin of 39-29 during Friday night's battle. Boris Babik backstopped the team to victory in a 27-save-on-29-shot performance. Bailey Stephens dropped the game in goal for Baton Rouge after making 36 saves on 39 shots during the matchup. Twin City improved to 19-22-1 on the 2025-2026 season with the victory.

