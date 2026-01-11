Moccasins Roll to 14th Straight in 9-1 Win over Zydeco

Published on January 10, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







MONROE, LA - The Monroe Moccasins broke the game open with a dominant third period Saturday night, scoring seven times in the final frame to pull away for a 9-1 win over the Baton Rouge Zydeco at the Monroe Civic Center.

The win extended Monroe's winning streak to 14 games and improved the Moccasins to 13-2-0-1-0 at home this season. Monroe also continued its control of the in-state rivalry, winning its eighth straight game against Baton Rouge and moving to 8-1-0 in the season series.

After a scoreless opening period, Monroe struck twice in the 2nd period to take control. Austin Albrecht opened the scoring at 11:06, and Tucker Scantlebury added another at 15:49 off a feed from Casey Gerstein to give the Moccasins a 2-0 lead heading into the intermission.

The game turned decisively in the 3rd period.

Scantlebury scored just 1:19 into the period to spark a seven-goal outburst, the difference in the contest. Carlos Fornaris followed less than two minutes later. Monroe continued to pour it on with power play goals from Jared Christy and Kyler Matthews before Landon Johnson made it 7-0 at 7:14.

Fornaris added a milestone moment later in the period, scoring on a penalty shot; the first awarded in franchise history as Monroe's 3rd period surge continued. The Moccasins have now scored 59 goals in the 3rd period this season. Baton Rouge broke through late on the power play on a goal from former Moccasin Aaro Tuovinen, but Matthews answered in the final minute with his second goal of the night to cap the scoring.

Gerstein finished with three assists, while Fornaris and Matthews each scored twice. Tyler Masternak stopped 34 shots in net for Monroe. With the win, the Moccasins continued to set the pace atop the Continental Division.







