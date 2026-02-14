Rock Lobsters Score Four Unanswered in Third to Rally Past Moccasins 4-2

MONROE, LA - The Athens Rock Lobsters scored four unanswered goals in the third period Friday night to rally past the Monroe Moccasins 4-2 at the Civic Center to move back into first place in the Continental Division.

Athens improved to 24-6-0-3-2 on the season, while Monroe fell to 25-6-2-2-0 and dropped to 1-4-2 against the Rock Lobsters this year. Six of the Moccasins eight losses this season have come against Athens.

Monroe controlled much of the first two periods and opened the scoring at 8:39 of the first, when Sam Turner found the net with his seventh goal of the year to give the Moccasins a 1-0 lead.

The advantage doubled early in the second period as Jared Christy had a wide open net, putting Monroe ahead 2-0 heading into the final period. The goal would extend his point streak to 19 games.

Entering the third period, Monroe had been dominant late in games all season. The Moccasins had scored 68 third-period goals, while allowing just 22; their strongest period both offensively and defensively, but Athens flipped the script in the final 20 minutes.

Joe Mack started the comeback at 7:08, cutting the deficit to one before Eric Neiley tied the game with a power-play goal at 9:48.The Rock Lobsters took the lead at 12:13 when Gleb Bandurkin scored the go-ahead goal, giving Athens its first lead of the night. Garrett Milan added an empty-net goal to seal the game 4-2.

The Rock Lobsters are now 3-0 at the Civic Center this season and leapfrogged Monroe for the top spot in the Continental Division standings with the win. The two teams will meet again tomorrow night at the Civic Center.







