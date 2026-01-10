Forward Ryan Hunter Loaned to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays

Published on January 10, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons announced this morning that forward Ryan Hunter has been loaned to the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL.

Hunter, a 24-year-old forward out of Toronto, Ontario, has 37 points (21 goals, 16 assists) in 23 games played this season. At the time of his departure, his 21 goals were second in the FPHL, while his ten power-play goals were tied for the league lead.

Hunter recorded 75 points in 52 games during his first full FPHL season in 2023-24, earning him FPHL Rookie of the Year honors. Prior to the beginning of this season, Hunter appeared in training camp with the ECHL's Allen Americans, where his performance drew strong praise.

Columbus will be back in action tonight, taking on Blue Ridge once again at 7:05 p.m.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2026

Forward Ryan Hunter Loaned to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.