Game Preview: Danbury Hat Tricks Host Watertown Wolves: January 10

Published on January 10, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Last time out

The Danbury Hat Tricks extended their winning streak to two games with a 5-4 overtime victory over the Watertown Wolves on Friday. After surrendering two goals in 23 seconds to fall behind late in the third period, Danbury tied the game on a goal by captain Jonny Ruiz with 19 seconds left before Eli Rivers scored the overtime winner.

The Wolves opened the scoring in the first period when leading scorer Steven Klinck took the puck off Hat Tricks defenseman Zach Hauseman during a zone-exit and scored his 18th goal of the season to make it 1-0 Watertown at 14:51.

During a second-period scramble in front of Wolves goaltender Breandan Colgan at 15:24, Danbury forward Anton Rubtsov was able to put the puck in the net to extend his goal streak to three games.

Later in the period at 5:35, Hat Tricks forward Jordon Kromm gave Danbury its first lead of the game, tapping a rebound past Colgan to make it 2-1.

Watertown evened the score at 10:06 of the third period when forward Egor Filippov beat Danbury goalie Kyle Penton with a high wrist shot to make it 2-2. Less than a minute later, Rubtsov tallied his second goal of the night to give the Hat Tricks a 3-2 lead.

Klinck's two quick third-period goals gave Watertown a 4-3 lead, but Danbury tied it with 19 seconds left on Ruiz's goal. Eli Rivers scored in overtime to give the Hat Tricks a 5-4 victory.

Here are some takeaways from last night's action:

Ruiz becomes fifth FPHL player to reach 200 goals

After searching for it all night with some early chances, Ruiz's goal with 19 seconds left to send Danbury into overtime was No. 200 for the 31-year-old forward.

He became only the fifth player in FPHL history to join the 200 Club, now standing alongside Tyler Gjurich (302), Ahmed Mahfouz (295), Dalton Jay (241) and Justin Brausen (214).

Ruiz reached 200 goals in 290 games over seven seasons, six with the Hat Tricks, averaging roughly 0.7 goals per game. His goal was also his team-leading 14th of the season.

Rubtsov steps up to fill offensive void

With forward Alexander Legkov traded to the Pee Dee IceCats on Jan. 6, somebody needed to pick up the slack, and last night, Rubtsov delivered. The 26-year-old rookie earned third-star honors with two goals and two assists for a four-point night. Rubtsov has now recorded points in six of the last seven games, including goals in three straight.

Rubtsov is expected to be a focal point in Bierchen's offense moving forward, as the roster will rely on production from the top-six forwards after dealing the team's leading scorer.

Rivers nets first Hat Tricks goal as overtime winner

In the Legkov trade, Danbury received Rivers, who has seven goals and nine assists for 16 points this season, averaging 0.6 points per game. Questions about whether the second-year forward could keep up that pace in Danbury were answered in his first game after regulation.

In overtime, Rivers scored on a backhand deke on a two-on-one with Rubtsov, making his Hat Tricks debut a memorable one. As Danbury continues the season, the team will look to Rivers to keep producing at this pace.

Head-to-head

After Friday's game, Danbury and Watertown have met eight times this season, with the Hat Tricks holding a 5-3 series lead. Danbury has won two straight against the Wolves, taking Nov. 29's 7-3 matchup and Friday's 5-4 overtime victory - their first back-to-back wins over Watertown since Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

In the divisional standings, Danbury sits fifth with 34 points, just ahead of Watertown in sixth with 31, as both teams will look to climb into a playoff spot in the second half of the season.

About the Wolves

The Wolves, at 8-15-3-2, sit sixth in the Empire Division, two spots out of the playoffs. Steven Klinck leads the team with 18 goals and 36 points after scoring three goals last night.

Egor Filippov tops the team in assists with 19 and ranks second in goals (15) and points (34).

Rookie Yefim Mishkin, while not a factor Friday, has been a solid addition this season, tied for third on the team with 25 points, including 13 goals and 12 assists.

Hat Trick headlines

Blue Ridge Bobcats still hold one-point edge after pair of wins

After both the Hat Tricks and Bobcats won in overtime last night, the divisional standings remain unchanged. Blue Ridge defeated the Columbus River Dragons 5-4 in overtime to stay in fourth place - the final playoff spot in the Empire Division - with 35 points.

Danbury, thanks to late-game heroics from Ruiz and Rivers, held off Watertown for a 5-4 overtime win to earn two points and remain one point shy of a playoff spot with 34.

Hat Tricks earn needed divisional win to open second half

The Hat Tricks kicked off the second half of the 2025-26 season with a much-needed win over a divisional opponent in the Wolves, thanks to late-game heroics from Jonny Ruiz and Eli Rivers.

With all 27 remaining games on Danbury's schedule against Empire Division foes, each matchup will be crucial as the Hat Tricks push for a playoff spot and work to improve their final seeding. The two straight wins against Watertown give Danbury momentum as it enters the stretch run of the season.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Saturday, Jan. 10 (7:00 p.m.) at the Danbury Ice Arena, against the Watertown Wolves. Single-game tickets and partial season ticket packages are on sale and can be purchased in person at the Hat Tricks office located inside the Danbury Ice Arena at 1 Independence Way in Danbury, by calling (973-713-7547) or emailing (herm@danburyhattricks.com) the office, or online through Tixr. For the latest Hat Tricks news, visit www.danburyhattricks.com, follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danburyhattricks), Instagram (@danburyhattricks), X (@DanburyHatTrick), TikTok (@danburyhattricks), and YouTube (@DanburyHatTricks), and subscribe to the Hat Tricks' newsletter.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.