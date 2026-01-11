Sharma Makes Career High 55 Saves in Loss to Topeka

BILOXI, MS - After a historic night last night, the Breakers were ready to wipe the slate clean and search for their first weekend sweep on Saturday Night in Biloxi. Despite a new career high and franchise record 55 saves from Rahul Sharma, Sammy Bernard stole the show with a 44 save shutout en route to a 5-0 road win.

Period 1 Topeka came out flying and looking like a completely different team from the previous night. The shot totals quickly became lopsided in the visitors favor, with Breaker netminder Rahul Sharma being given a heavy workload early on. Around the 14-minute mark Fabian Lehner was booked for a hold, and went to work for the first time a man up. A minute into the peeper, TJ Sneath redirected home a Connor Lind shot from the point to put Topeka ahead at 1-0. The Scarecrows continued to poor on the pressure, finally being rewarded again inside the final minute. At 19:17, Scott Coash flipped home a rebound off a great initial pad save by Sharma to make it 2-0. Topeka dominated in shots 32-8 in period 1, the most against Biloxi in a frame all year.

The Breakers hit the ice for period 2 with an emphasis on creating scoring opportunities and getting pucks on net. Topeka picked up right where they left off just 3:40 into the second, with Elijah Wilson sniping a snapshot over the blocker side of Rahul Sharma for his 14th of the year to make it 3-0. The Breakers were able to fire 19 second period shots at Sammy Bernard but the Topeka netminder continued to tally saves to an already impressive showing. Topeka countered with 16 of their own, but had the only one that mattered on the sheet to extend the lead to 3. Through 40 minutes, Topeka led in shots by a margin of 48-27, and were 20 minutes away from earning a weekend split.

Topeka struck quickly to begin period 3 with TJ Sneath fluttering a puck over the mask of a diving Rahul Sharma for his 2nd of the night to make it 4-0 Topeka. The Breakers had plenty of shots in the back half of the game, but Sammy Bernard was quietly having a career night of his own down the other end. Fast-forwarding to the back half of the frame, at 13:33 Hugo Koch scored on the powerplay just his 4th of the season to make it 5-0. When all was said and done, Rahul Sharma set a new personal and franchise record with 55 saves on 60 shots against. On the other end, Sammy Bernard stopped all 44 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season, also the first in Scarecrow's franchise history.

Biloxi falls to 6-21-1 as they officially clock their midway point of the '25-26 FPHL season. They are set to host the Monroe Moccasins for the final two times this Thursday and Friday at 7:00 inside the Coliseum. Topeka improves to 17-9-0, and will return home to host a Friday, Saturday, Sunday series with the Baton Rouge Zydeco at the Stormont Vail Events Center.







