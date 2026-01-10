Thunderbirds Set for Novant Healthcare Night

Published on January 10, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC. - The Twin City Thunderbirds are set for Novant Healthcare Night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. The Thunderbirds will host the Binghamton Black Bears in a rematch of the 2025 Commissioners Cup Finals. Tickets to tonight's game are still available, and may be purchased online by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Thunderbirds and the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena are also offering a special four-ticket discount for tonight's game. The Four-Pack can be purchased online here: https://www.gofevo.com/event/4packsaturday. Puck drop for tonight's showdown between the Thunderbirds and Black Bears is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

Twin City (11-14-1) dropped a 3-1 decision on home ice last night to Binghamton. Michael Kocsis netted the Thunderbirds lone goal of the contest on the powerplay during the 2nd period. Kocsis' scoring play was the first of his FPHL career, and was assisted by Nate Keeley and Zach White. Boris Babik made 40 saves in net for Twin City and was named the 3rd Star of last night's game. The Thunderbirds enter tonight's game as the 4th place team in the FPHL's Continental Division standings. Twin City has posted a 5-4-1 record over the last ten games. Scoring leaders for the Thunderbirds include Gus Ford (19), Zach White (15), and Jan Salak (9). Twin City will play four consecutive games against the Blue Ridge Bobcats following tonight's showdown with the Black Bears. The Thunderbirds will host the Bobcats on Saturday, January 24th at 6:05pm ET in the organization's next home game.

Binghamton (26-3-0) is 9-1-0 over the past ten games, and continues to boast the best record in the FPHL following last night's two-goal road win over Twin City at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Nicholas Swain, Gehrett Sargis, and Daniel Stone scored for the Black Bears during last night's victory. Dominik Tmej made 32 saves in goal and collected the win for Binghamton. Scoring leaders for the Black Bears entering tonight's final game of the weekend include CJ Stubbs (23), Mac Jansen (20), and Gavin Yates (19). Binghamton will host Twin City on Friday, January 30th and Saturday, January 31st at Visions Memorial Arena. The Black Bears return to action next weekend in a home and home series against the Watertown Wolves.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:35pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). #FlockTogether







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.