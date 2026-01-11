Black Bears Take All Six Point in North Carolina

Winston-Salem, NC-The Binghamton Black Bears and Twin City Thunderbirds clashed for the second time in as many nights, and the end result was the same. The Black Bears once again came out on top, completing a weekend sweep of the Thunderbirds.

The opening period was the Tyson Kirkby show, as Binghamton's captain scored twice to give the Black Bears an early advantage. Binghamton carried a two-goal lead into the intermission, leading after 20 minutes for the second straight night.

The second period mirrored the previous evening, with both teams finding the back of the net. Zach White cut into the Binghamton lead, but Gavin Yates quickly restored the two-goal cushion by burying a beautiful feed from Kyle Stephan. The Black Bears headed into the final frame with a 3-1 lead.

The third period featured back-and-forth play as both teams searched for the next goal. The score finally changed when Nick Swain buried a rebound in front, extending Binghamton's lead. The game would hold the rest of the way, as the Black Bears secured a 4-1 victory.

Dominik Tmej delivered a second straight show-stopping performance, stopping 21 of the 22 shots he faced. At the other end, Babik was strong once again, making 42 saves on 46 shots in the loss. The Black Bears return to Binghamton on Friday night, where they will welcome the Watertown Wolves.







