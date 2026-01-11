Black Bears Take All Six Point in North Carolina
Published on January 10, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Binghamton Black Bears News Release
Winston-Salem, NC-The Binghamton Black Bears and Twin City Thunderbirds clashed for the second time in as many nights, and the end result was the same. The Black Bears once again came out on top, completing a weekend sweep of the Thunderbirds.
The opening period was the Tyson Kirkby show, as Binghamton's captain scored twice to give the Black Bears an early advantage. Binghamton carried a two-goal lead into the intermission, leading after 20 minutes for the second straight night.
The second period mirrored the previous evening, with both teams finding the back of the net. Zach White cut into the Binghamton lead, but Gavin Yates quickly restored the two-goal cushion by burying a beautiful feed from Kyle Stephan. The Black Bears headed into the final frame with a 3-1 lead.
The third period featured back-and-forth play as both teams searched for the next goal. The score finally changed when Nick Swain buried a rebound in front, extending Binghamton's lead. The game would hold the rest of the way, as the Black Bears secured a 4-1 victory.
Dominik Tmej delivered a second straight show-stopping performance, stopping 21 of the 22 shots he faced. At the other end, Babik was strong once again, making 42 saves on 46 shots in the loss. The Black Bears return to Binghamton on Friday night, where they will welcome the Watertown Wolves.
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2026
- Moccasins Roll to 14th Straight in 9-1 Win over Zydeco - Monroe Moccasins
- IceCats Lose Close One at Athens - Pee Dee IceCats
- FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps - FPHL
- Thunderbirds Drop Home Game to Black Bears - Twin City Thunderbirds
- Wild Third Period Rally Falls Short in 6-5 Loss at Athens - Pee Dee IceCats
- Lobsters Hold off Ice Cats on NASCAR Night - Athens Rock Lobsters
- River Dragons' Comeback Falls Short, 5-4 - Columbus River Dragons
- Black Bears Take All Six Point in North Carolina - Binghamton Black Bears
- Sharma Makes Career High 55 Saves in Loss to Topeka - Biloxi Breakers
- Dragons Comeback Falls Short as They Fall 5-4 in Regulation - Columbus River Dragons
- Hat Tricks Fall 8-5, Split Weekend Series with Watertown - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Rock Lobsters Shatters Record with 5,913 Sell out on NASCAR Night - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Game Preview: Danbury Hat Tricks Host Watertown Wolves: January 10 - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Thunderbirds Set for Novant Healthcare Night - Twin City Thunderbirds
- Moccasins Win 13th Straight with OT Victory - Monroe Moccasins
- Forward Ryan Hunter Loaned to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays - Columbus River Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Binghamton Black Bears Stories
- Black Bears Take All Six Point in North Carolina
- Black Bears Win Tight Game in North Carolina
- Six-Goal 3rd leads Binghamton to victory
- Black Bears' Streak Comes to a Close
- 2025 Ends with a Bang