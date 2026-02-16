Clark's OT Hat Trick Lifts Scarecrows Past Moccasins 5-4

Published on February 15, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







MONROE, LA - The Topeka Scarecrows scored just 13 seconds into overtime Sunday afternoon to defeat the Monroe Moccasins 5-4 at the Civic Center, extending Monroe's losing streak to four games.

Despite earning a point in the loss, the Moccasins fell to 25-6-4-2-0 (83 points) and remain one point behind the first-place Athens Rock Lobsters in the continental division. Topeka improved to 17-13-1-6-0 (64 points) with the victory, earning their sixth overtime win of the season and extending their winning streak to four games.

The loss marked Monroe's first defeat of the season against the Scarecrows, finishing the season series 3-0-1; the Empire Division opponent the Moccasins will face this season. Topeka opened the scoring early when Cameron Clark found the net at 2:07 of the first period. Jacob Gagnon doubled the lead late in the frame to give the Scarecrows a 2-0 after the first period.

Clark extended the lead to 3-0 just 44 seconds into the second period with a highlight-reel "Michigan" goal on the power play. Monroe responded midway through the period as Andrew Bellant converted on the power play at 5:14, beating Sammy Bernard low on the glove side to put the Moccasins on the board. Dean Balsamo added another at 14:20, cutting the deficit to 3-2 heading into the third.

Monroe tied the game early in the third period when Jared Christy scored a power-play goal 2:15 into the period, extending his point streak to 21 games. However, Gagnon restored Topeka's lead midway through the period to make it 4-3 at 7:30. Christy struck again on the power play with his fourth goal of the weekend at 13:18 to even the game at 4-4.

Overtime ended quickly as Clark completed his hat trick just 13 seconds into the overtime, sealing the 5-4 win for Topeka. Monroe outshot Topeka 44-27 in the contest and has now played 10 one-goal games this season, posting a 3-1-4-2-0 record in those matchups. The overtime defeat was Monroe's third of the season.

The Moccasins will look to regroup next weekend as they welcome the Twin City Thunderbirds to town.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2026

