Topeka Comes Back in the Third, But Bobcats Persevere in Overtime, 2-1

Published on February 7, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







Topeka came into the weekend with their grip on third place fading down to just two points. The 4th place team, Blue Ridge, coming to town this weekend with a chance to create some distance. Topeka has struggled at home sitting just below .500 on the season and needing to find their footing. The Bobcats came in on a two-game winning streak looking to keep riding the momentum into third in the division.

Though the Scarecrows came out with both passion and hunger in period one it was met with the same as Blue Ridge scratched and clawed to battle with the Scarecrows. Topeka had two chances on the power play, but weren't able to cash in. In fact the only goal of the period came with just 50 seconds to go as after Connor Lind deflected a Michael Mercurio pass it found the stick of Nikita Kozyrev who took advantage of Sammy Bernard going cross crease and put it over his shoulder for the 1-0 lead.

Topeka took chance after chance but it took a 3 on 1 rush 8:57 into the third period that saw each member of the line touch the puck as Cory Checco passed to Boston Bird whose shot was turned away onto the stick of Avery Smith whose shot bounced off of Anthony Shrum to Bird again who threw a backhand shot into the empty cage with Shrum sprawled for the tying goal, 1-1.

The teams went to overtime and at 1:17 the Bobcats found a way as former Scarecrow Carson Gallagher came out from behind the net and buried one past Bernard for the 2-1 victory in the extra frame.

Bernard stopped 23 of 25 in the loss.

Topeka returns home tomorrow night to take on the Bobcats again at 7:05pm. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or at the Cable Dahmer Box Office.

by Jon Kliment







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.