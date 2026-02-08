FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Published on February 7, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







INDIANA SENTINELS at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Back-to-Back Blanks For Tmej

By Cole Parenti

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Black Bears and Sentinels met for the second time in as many nights at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. It marked the fourth and final time the Sentinels would visit New York this season, as their next meeting will take place in Indiana.

The first period was a parade to the box for Indiana, as they took five penalties in the opening frame alone. The Black Bears capitalized on one of those opportunities, as Scott Ramaekers connected on a one-timer to give Binghamton the only goal of the period.

The second period saw more of the same, with just one goal scored. Jacob Shankar was the difference, pushing the puck just over the goal line to double Binghamton's lead.

The game opened up in the third period, as Binghamton struck three times to put the contest out of reach. Dan Stone started the scoring by walking in and beating the Indiana netminder cleanly with a wrist shot. Shankar followed shortly after with his second of the night, picking the corner to extend the lead. Mac Jansen capped the scoring by burying a beautiful feed from Ramaekers to make it 5-0.The Black Bears would ride that score to the finish, completing the weekend sweep.

Dominik Tmej was magnificent once again, recording his second straight shutout by stopping all 16 shots he faced. On the other side, John Werber turned in a strong performance as well, stopping 47 of the 52 shots sent his way. With the win, the Black Bears take all six points on the weekend and will look to clinch a playoff spot next weekend when they travel to Port Huron to face the Prowlers.

Binghamton Completes Weekend Sweep of Sentinels By Andy Poetzinger

Binghamton, NY - After what was a poor performance from the Indiana Sentinels last night, they were looking forward to having a clean slate tonight against the Binghamton Black Bears. A major focus being to clean up the defensive zone and not allowing any opportunities in the slot or any passes through the middle of the ice.

It seemed the message was delivered loud and clear as the Sentinels displayed a much better defensive zone structure with a majority of Binghamton's chances limited to the perimeter. However, the Sentinels did find themselves in a large amount of penalty trouble. They took five penalties in the first period alone. John Werber was tested often but looked sharp from the very beginning of the game.

Binghamton would find the back of the net on their fourth power play opportunity of the period on a one-time bullet off the stick of Scott Ramaekers for his eighth goal of the season. Shots in the first were 15 to 3, lopsided due to the Binghamton power play opportunities.

Play evened out more in the second period, however the only goal would come to Binghamton's Jacob Shankar after a puck from behind the net bounced to the slot and Shankar would pick up his third of the season. Although they had three power play chances in the period, Indiana was unable to convert but certainly looked far more confident in the offensive zone as well as breaking out of their own zone.

The Sentinels would start losing steam in the third period and Binghamton jumped at the opportunity potting three goals in a seven and a half minute time span. They would get goals from Daniel Stone, Jacob Shankar's second of the game, and Mac Jansen. In the dying minutes, Indiana generated a few high danger chances but were thwarted by Dominik Tmej who picked up his third shut out of the season.

Final shot totals were 52 for Binghamton to 16 for Indiana. The Sentinels would kill off five of their six penalties and were unable to convert on three power play chances.

The Sentinels are heading to Connecticut next weekend to take on the Danbury Hat Tricks for a two-game set. The puck drops at 7:30pm ET, and the Body Armor Pre-Game Show starts at 7:15 pm with Andy Poetzinger. Catch all the action on the Indiana Sentinels YouTube channel!

PEE DEE ICECATS at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

RIVER DRAGONS TAKE DOWN ICE CATS, 6-3

By Liam Gotimer

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons defeated the Pee Dee IceCats by a final score of 6-3 on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia.

Trevor Babin got the start in goal for the River Dragons, while Parker Rutherford was in net for Pee Dee.

Columbus scored within the opening two minutes of the game, as Captain Kirk Underwood redirected an Alex Storjohann pass into the net on the power play.

Despite 13 combined penalties in the first period, Underwood's goal accounted for the only tally of the frame.

In the second stanza, Tyler Barrow buried a spectacular power-play goal, sliding the biscuit through the wickets of Parker Rutherford. Barrow slid into the end wall after scoring and, despite going to the locker room, returned to the game.

Pee Dee came out strong following Barrow's goal, scoring twice in quick succession to draw the score even. Dominiks Marcinkevics and Dzianis Zaichyk found the back of the net for the visitors.

At 15:02 of the second period, Barrow scored again, putting himself on hat-trick watch. Barrow had three goals the game previous in Biloxi, Mississippi, against the Breakers.

Just 1:12 later, Brodie Thornton added another for Columbus, which was the club's fourth power-play goal of the night.

At 18:22 of the middle frame, Cody Wickline scored for the Dragons, marking the first even-strength goal of the evening.

The third period was a wild one, beginning at 2:52 when Tyler Barrow secured his second hat-trick in as many nights.

Following Barrow's goal, Patriks Marcinkevics pulled the visitors a goal closer by wiring a power-play shot into the net.

Before regulation time expired, in a game that featured 42 combined penalties, an absolute melee ensued, featuring several fights, including one involving

Columbus goaltender Trevor Babin.

Babin made 27 saves in the victory for Columbus, while Rutherford suffered the loss for the IceCats, stopping 18 shots.

Columbus will be back in action next Friday and Saturday, taking on the Baton Rouge Zydeco.

WATERTOWN WOLVES at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

Overtime Goal Lifts Wolves past Hat Tricks

By Tyler Platz

Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks dropped Game 2 of the weekend series against the Watertown Wolves, falling 3-2 in overtime. With the win, the Wolves now sit two points behind the Hat Tricks in the Empire Division standings.

For the second straight game, Danbury found the net first. At 16:48 of the first period, forward Noah Robinson collected a wraparound off the left hashmark with his skate, tapped it to his forehand, and sniped a high wrist shot past Wolves goaltender Matt Lenz for the 1-0 lead.

After Hat Tricks defenseman Andre Simonchyk took a slashing penalty at 15:26, Watertown went to its first power play and capitalized. Wolves forward Egor Filippov stuffed a puck in past Danbury goaltender Ricardo Gonzalez at 14:55 to tie the game 1-1.

The Hat Tricks' first-period performance was much better than Game 1. They led 19-14 in shots at first intermission and threatened to break the tie in the final minute when forwards Eli Rivers and Jordon Kromm each had good chances in tight to Lenz.

After killing off a Danbury power play early in the second period, Watertown played the second frame with some momentum. The Wolves' newfound energy culminated in a goal when defenseman Adam Zimmerman's point shot slid past a screened Gonzalez at 11:52 for the 2-1 lead.

The Hat Tricks continued to create chances throughout the second frame while down a goal, but Watertown finished the period in the driver's seat, testing Gonzalez on another late-period power play after Danbury defenseman Gregory Susinski's tripping minor.

In a Hat Tricks-dominated third period, where they outshot the Wolves 20-5, Danbury got on the board at 16:18 when Rivers found forward Austan Bellefeuille in the slot for the one-timer to make it 2-2.

Tied 2-2 at the end of regulation, the game went to overtime. In the extra period, Watertown forward Steven Klinck put the puck off Susinski and in to win the game 3-2.

The Hat Tricks are back on home ice Friday, Feb. 13, when they host the Indiana Sentinels in the first of four consecutive games between the two teams at 7:30 p.m.

BATON ROUGE ZYDECO at BILOXI BREAKERS

Familiar Faces Keller, Hansen, Power Zydeco

By Devin Dobek

Biloxi, MS -The Breakers and Zydeco were ready to renew the I-10 rivalry for the first time in a month and a half on Saturday night in Biloxi. Led by former Breakers Blake Keller (3rd Star 2G 1A) and Curtis Hansen (2nd Star 2G 1A), the Zydeco staved off a Breaker comeback and won by a final of 8-4, their 4th straight victory against their proximate foes.

Period 1 certainly didn't disappoint. Biloxi was able to fire a bunch of shots on Bailey Stephens early on, and thought they capitalized a couple minutes in with Fabian Lehner. Upon review, the goal would not count, and Biloxi went shorthanded. On the powerplay, former Breaker Blake Keller sniped a shot from the far circle over the shoulder of Anton Borodkin to make it 1-0. Less than a minute later, AJ Schlepp was jumped by Matthew Bazarin in the corner, resulting in a slew of penalty minutes and Bazarin being ejected for the 2nd straight night. Exactly 1 minute later, Darius Davidson was given a major penalty for elbowing Heath Ford, and the Zydeco were set for a lengthy powerplay. After a solid kill, the Breakers were due to strike. At 15:55, Trey Fischer redirected a Brendan Spinale shot past Stephens to tie the game at 1. Now inside the final minute, Blake Keller did his best Fischer impression and redirected a Don Carter Jr. shot home to boost the Zydeco ahead at 2-1. The shots through 20 minutes were 16-14 Breakers.

Period 2 was jam packed with all kinds of offense. After going to the powerplay early, Narek Aleksanyan fired a shot from the near post off a Bailey Morrissette feed home to make it 3-1. The Breakers had an answer at 6:22 with DonHeaven Veilleux locating a vacant puck in the slot and sliding it home to make it 3-2. Strange things were bound to happen with the worst penalty kill (BLX) going up against the worst powerplay (BRZ). At 8:48 back on the powerplay, Baton Rouge cashed in for the 3rd time a man up, with Jake Cox whistling a shot past Borodkin from the far circle to make it 4-2. Into the back half of the contest, at 14:02 Scott Shorrock potted his first goal since early December off a Cox centering pass to make it 5-2. This is typically the point where the Breakers tend to let the game get away, but not tonight. Inside the final 5 minutes, Carter Thornton snapped home his 6th of the season on a 2-on-1 with Kyle Heitzner to make it 5-3. And then once again at 18:15, Carter Thornton set up Trey Fischer in front for a goal after a strong forecheck to inch closer at 5-4. Baton Rouge took their narrow lead to the room despite outshooting Biloxi 19-8 in the middle chapter. Safe to say, period 3 would be a treat.

Period 3 was all Zydeco. Baton Rouge immediately extinguished the Biloxi momentum with Bailey Morrissette potting his 5th of the season and 3rd of the weekend at 4:42 to make it 6-4. Less than 2 minutes later, another former Breaker in Curtis Hansen scored the 4th powerplay goal of the night for the Zydeco to restore the lead to 3. Hansen wouldn't stop there, shoveling home a shot in tight in the back half of the period to cement the scoring at 8-4. The Zydeco outshot Biloxi 37-17 in the final 40 minutes and 51-33 in the game en route to their first weekend sweep since December 26-27, also against Biloxi.

Baton Rouge improves to 8-20-6, and has built a 4 game buffer over the Breakers for the 6th spot in the Continental Division. They will head to Columbus for a pair with the River Dragons next Friday and Saturday, looking to stay hot. The Breakers lose their 9th straight and 30th of the season, plummeting to 6-29-1. They will continue their homestand next Thursday and Friday with the Topeka Scarecrows.

BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS at TOPEKA SCARECROWS

Scarecrows Complete The Comeback, Wilson Scores OT Winner 3-2

By Jon Kliment

Topeka, KS - Topeka came into Saturday night riding their longest losing streak of the season at 5 games. Looking for a rebound against a team just a single point back in the standings as Blue Ridge played the final game of a two game season series against the Scarecrows. Both teams felt the importance of the points and the game coming into the game.

For the second night in a row it was a Bobcat finding the back of the net first as Mike Mercurio picked his spot and put home his 8th of the season as Sammy Bernard tried to cut off the angle to make it 1-0 just eight minutes into period number two. 2:40 later after the puck was sent around the boards by Justin Daly, Denis Radchenko wound up and fired a shot from the point that beat Bernard for the 2-0 advantage.

It took until the third period but once again Topeka answered back as Cameron Clark took a perfect pass from Boston Bird at the top of the slot and put it over the shoulder of Anthony Shrum to close the gap to 2-1. Bird was feeling it this weekend and picked off a pass at 1!:06 of the third toe dragging it out front of the net and buried it behind Shrum to tie the game up for Topeka.

In the overtime frame Blue Ridge spent a lot of time with possession but it was Elijah Wilson once again who picked off a break out pass found Jacob Gagnon who passed back across the net mouth and Wilson put it past Shrum for a 3-2 overtime victory.

Bernard stopped 26 of 28 in the win his 11th of the season.

Topeka will head down to Biloxi to face off with the Breakers on Thursday at 7:05pm. Tune in on Youtube and Sporfie!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2026

