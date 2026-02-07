Late Goals Lift Wolves Past Hat Tricks 6-4

Published on February 6, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks gave up some ground in the Empire Division, falling 6-4 to the Watertown Wolves in Game 1 of the weekend series.

In the first period, Watertown outshot Danbury 20-8. Despite the disparity, it was a one-goal game at the first intermission with the Wolves leading 2-1.

The Hat Tricks opened the scoring at 8:34 when forward Eli Rivers found a rebound in front of Wolves goaltender Breandan Colgan and put it away for the 1-0 lead. With the goal, Rivers extended his point streak to four games.

At 4:59, while Danbury and Watertown battled for possession along the boards in the Hat Tricks' zone, Wolves forward Brad Reitter slid the puck toward the slot, where forward Marquis Grant-Mentis beat Danbury goaltender Kyle Penton to tie the game 1-1.

The Hat Tricks nearly went into the second period tied with Watertown, but a late breakaway by forward Quinn Chevers gave the Wolves a 2-1 lead with 2.6 seconds left in the period.

In the second period, the Hat Tricks were able to establish control in the offensive zone after Wolves defenseman Adam Zimmerman's delay-of-game penalty. At 5:03, Danbury forward Joshua Tomasi capitalized on the man advantage, beating Colgan with a wrist shot to tie the game 2-2.

At 2:30, Watertown responded with its own power play goal to regain the lead when forward Yefim Mishkin's low point shot was tipped past Penton by forward Egor Filippov for the 3-2 lead. With the assist, Mishkin has now recorded a point in eight straight games.

After Hat Tricks forward Andre Simonchyk's late cross-checking penalty, the Wolves went on the power play with just over a minute left in the period. With nine seconds left, Filippov tallied his second power-play goal of the night to make it 4-2.

Watertown controlled the pace early in the third period, but Danbury got on the board first in the final frame at 13:27 when forward Anton Rubtsov scored for the second straight game to cut the Wolves' lead to 4-3.

The Hat Tricks were set up to tie the game with a power play after Watertown forward Darion Benchich's hooking penalty, but it was the Wolves who found the net.

At 13:04, after a faceoff win in the defensive zone, Watertown forward Steven Klinck broke away for a one on one with Penton and scored to make it 5-3 and extend his point streak to three games.

Late in the period, Mishkin tallied his third point of the night, scoring in tight on Penton after Danbury failed to clear its zone to extend Watertown's lead to 6-3. At 2:43, Rubtsov scored his second of the night on a rebound to make it 6-4 but it was too late as the score held for the final.

The Hat Tricks are back on the ice Saturday night for Game 2 of the weekend series against the Wolves. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

