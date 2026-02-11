Before the Black Bears vs Port Huron 2/13 & 2/14

Published on February 11, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Black Bears are back on the road this week as they make the long journey to Michigan for a two-game set with the Port Huron Prowlers. These two teams have sat atop the Empire Division for the past two seasons and always treat fans to hard-fought, high-intensity matchups. The last time these teams faced off was in Binghamton a little over two months ago, where the Black Bears looked dominant, sweeping the weekend and outscoring the Prowlers 12-2. Gavin Yates scored four times in the opener, tying a franchise record for goals in a single game. On night two, the Prowlers struck first, but three straight Binghamton power-play goals proved to be more than enough to secure all six points.

Binghamton comes into the series riding strong momentum after securing all six points last weekend against the Indiana Sentinels. Indiana entered the weekend fresh off their first sweep in franchise history, but they were quickly silenced by the Black Bears. Friday night featured a productive outing from the top line, as Stubbs, Bondarenko, and D'Orazio each recorded multi-point performances. Dominik Tmej was sensational in net, stopping everything he saw to earn a 5-0 shutout victory. It was déjà vu on Saturday night, as Tmej once again blanked the Sentinels. Two goals from Jacob Shankar, along with a tally from Ramaekers, provided the secondary scoring Binghamton was looking for in another 5-0 win. The Black Bears enter the matchup at 32-5-1, sitting first in the Empire Division with 95 points.

Port Huron is coming off a rare bye weekend, but prior to the break they traveled to Watertown to face the Wolves. Two close matchups in the North Country fell in favor of the Prowlers. The opener was a back-and-forth contest that remained tied late before Bryan Parsons scored with under three minutes remaining, lifting Port Huron to a 3-2 victory. Saturday night was just as tight, requiring overtime. Bobby Price ended the game in extra time, securing five of a possible six points for the Prowlers. Port Huron will look to gain ground in the standings and see if the extra rest provides an advantage against the defending champions. The Prowlers enter the series at 22-12-0, second in the Empire Division with 63 points.

Players to Watch

Black Bears - Dominik Tmej (G)

Tmej has been sensational since arriving in Binghamton just a few short months ago. In need of a bounce-back performance, the netminder delivered in a big way, shutting out the Sentinels not once but twice and securing the first perfect weekend in Black Bears franchise history. Tmej tracks the puck extremely well and does an excellent job slowing the game down, making it feel as though opponents are playing at his pace. Binghamton will need their star goaltender to remain hot as they enter enemy territory.

Black Bears - Jacob Shankar (F)

Shankar recorded two goals in Saturday night's victory and continues to find ways to impact winning. When he's not scoring, he's throwing his body around and forcing opponents to think twice before moving the puck. Shankar's return from injury a few weeks ago was crucial, as he and fellow linemate Emerson Emery allow Binghamton to play the physical style that makes other teams uncomfortable.

Prowlers - Alex Johnson (D)

Johnson has been with the Prowlers for quite some time and also serves as one of the team's assistant coaches. He leads by example, bringing a hard-working approach every night. Johnson is enjoying a different kind of offensive season, tallying six goals and 27 assists. While his goal total has dipped, his playmaking remains strong. To knock off the two-time champions, Johnson will need to make an impact at both ends of the ice.

Schedule

February 13, 7:05 pm at McMorran Arena (Port Huron, MI.)

February 14, 6:05 pm at McMorran Arena (Port Huron, MI.)

You can watch both of the games on the Binghamton Black Bears YouTube channel:

Binghamton Black Bears YouTube







