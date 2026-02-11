Join Us for the Inaugural Hat Tricks Open at Golf Lounge 18
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
Join the Danbury Hat Tricks for their inaugural Indoor Golf Outing on Tuesday, March 3rd, at Golf Lounge 18, located at 7 Backus Avenue, Danbury, CT (inside the Danbury Fair Mall).
The event will take place from 6-7 PM and feature 1 hour of golf time.
All 8-video bays at Golf Lounge 18 will be in use and will have one Hat Tricks player at each station. Fans have the opportunity to sign up and register to participate in a foursome, featuring a player on their squad.
The event is $35 per golfer and will include various appetizers and party platters as part of the package.
Golfers of all skill levels are invited to enjoy a night of friendly competition, food, and fun, all in support of the Danbury Hat Tricks. In addition, members of the winning team will win a Danbury Hat Tricks prize package.
Agenda:
5:30 pm: Check-in/Meet & Greet
6:00 pm: Golf Starts
7:00 pm: Competition Ends/Prizes Awarded
Join us for a great night indoors and out of the elements at one of Danbury's top entertainment destinations.
To register or if you have any questions, email herm@danburyhattricks.com
The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Feb. 13 (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday, Feb. 14 (7:00 p.m.) at the Danbury Ice Arena, to take on the Indiana Sentinels. Single-game tickets and partial season ticket packages are on sale and can be purchased in person at the Hat Tricks office located inside the Danbury Ice Arena at 1 Independence Way in Danbury, by calling (973-713-7547) or emailing (herm@danburyhattricks.com) the office, or online through Tixr. For the latest Hat Tricks news, visit www.danburyhattricks.com, follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danburyhattricks), Instagram (@danburyhattricks), X (@DanburyHatTrick), TikTok (@danburyhattricks), and YouTube (@DanburyHatTricks), and subscribe to the Hat Tricks' newsletter.
