Series Preview: An Empire Clash

Published on February 11, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

After an off weekend, the Port Huron Prowlers return to action at home against the FPHL's best team, the Binghamton Black Bears. The two teams occupy the top spots in the Empire Division.

The last time the Prowlers appeared on the ice was the last weekend of January in Watertown. On Friday, the Wolves tied the score 2-2 early in the third on a power play goal by Yefim Mishkin but a Bryan Parsons dump in from the red line eluded Breandan Colgan with under three minutes to go and Port Huron escaped with three points. The next night, the Wolves tied the score 2-2 early in the third on a power play goal by Yefim Mishkin but this time, the game reached OT. On a delayed penalty, Bobby Price ripped the game winner from the right-wing circle. It was reviewed to make sure it went in but it stood and the Prowlers took the sweep. Port Huron is second in the Empire at 22-12-0 with 63 points.

The Black Bears looked to get back on track during a pair of home matchups last weekend against the Indiana Sentinels. On Friday, Binghamton scored three times in the first period and Dominik Tmej stopped all 15 shots he faced in a 5-0 win. On Saturday, Binghamton scored three times in the third period and Tmej stopped all 16 shots he faced in a 5-0 win. The Bears' lead over the Prowlers for the top spot in the Empire is back over 30 points as they sit comfortably at 32-5-1 with 95 points. Four points gained by Binghamton/missed out on by Watertown this weekend would clinch the Bears the first playoff spot in the FPHL this season.

SEASON SERIES (BINGHAMTON LEADS 3-1)

Oct. 31 @ Port Huron: Black Bears 5, Prowlers 3

Nov. 1 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 4, Black Bears 1

Dec. 5 @ Binghamton: Black Bears 9, Prowlers 1

Dec. 6 @ Binghamton: Black Bears 3, Prowlers 1

LAST MEETING

It was tight throughout on the scoreboard thanks in large part to Reid Cooper who made 46 saves. Binghamton scored three power-play goals in a 3-1 win to sweep the weekend. Tmej held the Prowlers to two goals through two games during the series.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Bobby Price (F) - The stats of late for Price continue to be absurd. He's recorded a point in 10 of the last 11 with at least a goal in 9 of those games and multiple points in 8 of them.

Black Bears - Tyson Kirkby (F) - The Binghamton captain just returned from a stint in the SPHL and will be re-inserted into the lineup this weekend. He is one of seven Black Bears averaging at least a point per game.

STAT CENTRAL

The Prowlers are one of two teams (Pee Dee) this season to hold the Black Bears under two goals in a game ... A Black Bear leads the FPHL in assists (Ivan Bondarenko), points, power-play goals, game-winning goals (all CJ Stubbs), goals-against average and wins (Dominik Tmej) ... Reid Cooper (PHP) and Dominik Tmej (BIN) both rank top three in the FPHL in wins, goals-against average, save percentage and shutouts ... The Black Bears and Prowlers are giving the fewest and second-fewest goals per game in the FPHL this season, respectively

SERIES SCHEDULE

Feb. 13, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Feb. 14, 6:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Friday is Star Wars Night and Saturday is Valentine's Day with giveaways and more all weekend long! Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.







Series Preview: An Empire Clash

