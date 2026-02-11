Zydeco Sweep Weekend Road Trip with Wins in Monroe and Biloxi

Published on February 11, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







The Baton Rouge Zydeco closed out a statement weekend on the road, earning a 4-2 victory over the Monroe Moccasins on Friday night before erupting for an 8-4 win against the Biloxi Breakers on Saturday.

Friday: Zydeco Battle Past Moccasins, 4-2

Baton Rouge opened the weekend at the Monroe Civic Center and secured a hard-earned 4-2 win in front of 4,066 fans.

After Monroe struck first midway through the opening period, Bailey Morrissette answered late in the frame to tie the game at 1-1. Chris Ciolek gave the Zydeco their first lead of the night with a power-play goal in the second period, and Morrissette added his second of the game early in the third to stretch the advantage to 3-1.

Monroe pulled within one midway through the final frame, but Tyler Larwood sealed the victory with an empty-net goal at 19:04.

Morrissette led the way with two goals and was named the game's first star. Despite being outshot 41-28, the Zydeco capitalized on their opportunities and delivered a composed defensive effort down the stretch to secure the win.

The contest featured a heated second-period altercation that resulted in multiple fighting majors and game misconducts, but Baton Rouge maintained focus and closed the door late.

Saturday: Offensive Explosion in Biloxi, 8-4

The Zydeco offense caught fire Saturday night at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, pouring in eight goals in an 8-4 victory over the Breakers.

Blake Keller opened the scoring on the power play early in the first period and later added another in the frame. Baton Rouge carried a 2-1 lead into intermission before exploding for three second-period goals, including tallies from Narek Aleksanyan, Jake Cox, and Scott Shorrock.

Biloxi briefly pulled within one late in the second period, but the Zydeco responded emphatically in the third. Morrissette restored a two-goal cushion early in the frame, and Curtis Hansen took over from there, scoring twice - including a power-play marker - to help put the game out of reach.

Hansen finished with four points (2G, 2A), Morrissette recorded three points (1G, 2A), and Keller added three points (2G, 1A). Baton Rouge outshot Biloxi 51-33 and scored twice on the power play in a dominant offensive showing.

This Weekend

With the two road wins, the Zydeco continue to build momentum as the stretch run approaches. Baton Rouge will look to carry that energy into this weekend's slate against Columbus as the playoff push intensifies.







