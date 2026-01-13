Weekend Preview: Wolves vs. Black Bears

In what seems to be a never ending battle, the Wolves and Binghamton Black Bears will square off again this weekend for a home and home series. This will be the 11th and 12th games between the two this seasons. Friday night the scene will be the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton at 7:00pm, with the action shifting to the Watertown Municipal Arena on Saturday evening at 7:30pm.

The season series between the two times has been a one sided affair, with the Black Bears winning all but one of the previous meetings. The lone bright spot for the Wolves came just two weeks ago when Watertown ended Binghamton's fifteen game win streak with a 4-3 win on home ice, thanks to a gritty effort from the defense, and the outstanding goal keeping from Breandan Colgan, who turned away 34 of 37 shots on goal.

The Black Bears continue to sit atop the FPHL Empire Division with 79 points, that includes 25 wins, 3 losses, and 2 shootout wins, one of which was over the Wolves on opening night in Binghamton. The Wolves enter the weekend tied for the 5th spot in the division with the Danbury Hat Tricks, each with 34 points.

Watertown's Steven Klinck is coming off one of the best weekends in his FPHL career, picking up back to back hat tricks in Danbury, giving him 21 goals for the season, and a team leading 41 points.

Fridays game can be found on the Black Bears Youtube channel with Brooks Hall on the call, with Saturday's game back on rumble.com, the exclusive home of Watertown Wolves Hockey.







