Wolves Defeat Black Bears Winning Streak in Watertown

Published on January 3, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Watertown Wolves began the New Year hosting the league leading Binghamton Black Bears on this Friday evening. The first of a two set weekend between the New York State rivals. The Black Bears entered the weekend on a fifteen game win streak, and are a perfect 8-0 against the Wolves this season.

The Black Bears Gavin Yates would net the first goal of the game at the 6:43 mark assisted by Dan Wieber and CJ Stubbs, put Binghamton up 1-0.

Binghamton added a second goal at 19:23 of the frame on a Zac Sirota power play goal assited by Gehrett Sargis and Scott Ramaekers extending the lead to 2-0.

Shots on goal were even 14-14 through the first twenty minutes.

Watertown's Chase DiBari knifed a shot to the top right side of the cage giving the Wolves their first goal of the night at the 8:56 mark of period two, assisted by Quinn Chevers and Trevor Neumann cutting the Blacke Bears lead to 2-1.

At 13:33 of the period, Binghamton took advantage of another Watertown penalty and netted their second power play goal of the evening with Zac Sirota getting his second of the game, making it 3-1 after forty minutes of play. Shots on goal were onece again even, this time 9-9.

At 3:40 of the third, Hunter Hall pulled the Wolves within one making it 3-2 Binghamton, assisted by Chase DiBari.

Egor Filippov would tie the game at three a piece at 6:32 with the assists going to Yefim Mishkin and Hunter Hall.

Waterwtown would get its first lead of the night at 14:56 when Mishkin lit the lamp assisted by Filippov and Darion Benchich, to put the Wolves up 4-3, a lead the Wolves would not relinquish and hold on to end the Black Bears win streak at fifteen games, and score their first win over the Black Bears this season.

The Wolves and Black Bears will square off again on Saturday night in the Watertown Municipal Arena with a 7:30 puck drop.







