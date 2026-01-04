Prowlers Win Seventh Straight
Published on January 3, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Port Huron Prowlers News Release
The Port Huron Prowlers are cruising into a bye week winners of seven-straight after a 5-1 win over the Indiana Sentinels.
"I'm so proud of these boys," said Brian Larson, who was acting as celebrity head coach for Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics night. "They worked hard. They played hard. They did an excellent job."
Port Huron got off to a quick start less than three minutes in. Tim Organ sent a shot to the net that Lukas Lacny deflected five-hole on John Werber. Then, Vincent Dekumbis sprinted into the offensive zone and found Bobby Price who made a quick move to the forehand and tucked the puck around Werber. Price struck again later after Blake Anderson found him for a tap-in at the top of the crease. The Prowlers got three goals on eight shots in the opening 20.
Ivan Ponivanov fired home a power play goal in the second to pull Indiana within one, but Reid Cooper was perfect the rest of the way.
"[Cooper] played very well tonight," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "He battled. We gave up some pretty good chances. We've been doing better lately with teams off the rush, but we did not tonight and he made some unbelievable reads."
Austin Fetterly and Matt Graham put the cherries on top late in the third to send the McMorran crowd home happy.
Six Prowlers finished with two points as Dekumbis, Organ and Alex Johnson, Fetterly and Lacny added an assist apiece and Price had his two tallies. Cooper made 28 saves and has won five-straight starts.
Werber took the loss after making 13 saves.
The Prowlers and Sentinels both have next weekend off to rest and recover. Port Huron will host Danbury on January 16 and 17 and tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.
"It will be nice to get some rest and hang out with the boys," Cooper said. "A little relaxation but not too much. We have to get ready for the second half of the season."
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2026
- Scarecrows Break Biloxi, 6-2 - Topeka Scarecrows
- FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps - FPHL
- A Dozen Straight: Moccasins Down River Dragons, 4-1 - Monroe Moccasins
- IceCats Draw Record Crowd, Drop 5-3 Decision to Danbury - Pee Dee IceCats
- Mack Nets First Pro Hat Trick as Lobsters Roll Zydeco - Baton Rouge Zydeco
- 'Crows Sweep Breakers with 6-2 Victory - Biloxi Breakers
- Six-Goal 3rd leads Binghamton to victory - Binghamton Black Bears
- Prowlers Win Seventh Straight - Port Huron Prowlers
- Mack Nets First Pro Hat Trick as Lobsters Roll Zydeco - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Hat Tricks Snap Loss Streak in 5-3 Win over Pee Dee - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Thunderbirds Drop Teddy Bear Toss Game, 3-2 - Twin City Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Pee Dee IceCats Host Danbury Hat Tricks: January 3 - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Wolves Defeat Black Bears Winning Streak in Watertown - Watertown Wolves
- Thunderbirds Set to Host Bobcats for Teddy Bear Toss Night - Twin City Thunderbirds
- River Dragons Beaten Down by the Moccasins, 8-5 - Columbus River Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.