Prowlers Win Seventh Straight

Published on January 3, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers are cruising into a bye week winners of seven-straight after a 5-1 win over the Indiana Sentinels.

"I'm so proud of these boys," said Brian Larson, who was acting as celebrity head coach for Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics night. "They worked hard. They played hard. They did an excellent job."

Port Huron got off to a quick start less than three minutes in. Tim Organ sent a shot to the net that Lukas Lacny deflected five-hole on John Werber. Then, Vincent Dekumbis sprinted into the offensive zone and found Bobby Price who made a quick move to the forehand and tucked the puck around Werber. Price struck again later after Blake Anderson found him for a tap-in at the top of the crease. The Prowlers got three goals on eight shots in the opening 20.

Ivan Ponivanov fired home a power play goal in the second to pull Indiana within one, but Reid Cooper was perfect the rest of the way.

"[Cooper] played very well tonight," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "He battled. We gave up some pretty good chances. We've been doing better lately with teams off the rush, but we did not tonight and he made some unbelievable reads."

Austin Fetterly and Matt Graham put the cherries on top late in the third to send the McMorran crowd home happy.

Six Prowlers finished with two points as Dekumbis, Organ and Alex Johnson, Fetterly and Lacny added an assist apiece and Price had his two tallies. Cooper made 28 saves and has won five-straight starts.

Werber took the loss after making 13 saves.

The Prowlers and Sentinels both have next weekend off to rest and recover. Port Huron will host Danbury on January 16 and 17 and tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

"It will be nice to get some rest and hang out with the boys," Cooper said. "A little relaxation but not too much. We have to get ready for the second half of the season."







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.