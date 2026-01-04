Six-Goal 3rd leads Binghamton to victory

Published on January 3, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Watertown, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears scored six goals in the third period on Saturday night as they defeated the Watertown Wolves 8-3. Binghamton keeps their streak of not losing consecutive games alive, dating back 21 months.

CJ Stubbs wasted no time keeping his point streak alive. Stubbs scored at 4:16 of the opening period and he was assisted by Ivan Bondarenko. Both Stubbs and Bondarenko extend their point streaks to 20-straight games with a point. Stubbs' goal was the only tally of the first period.

Black Bears found the insurance goal in the second period off the stick of Austin D'Orazio.

"Draz" scored his 13th of the season, on his birthday. The power play goal looked to be enough as Binghamton was controlling the game up 2-0.

Then the third period started...

The teams combined for nine goals in the final 20 minutes. Gavin Yates, Tyson Kirkby, Sirota, Wieber all added markers to the stat sheet. Stubbs and Yates were both able to score twice, and Binghamton scored two times in the same 4-on-4 segment.

Watertown was able to pot three on Saturday, but it proved to be too little too late. Binghamton gets back in the win column 8-3.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.