Scarecrows Break Biloxi, 6-2

Published on January 3, 2026

As the teams came into their third weekend series of the season Topeka had secured wins on the Friday night matchup while Biloxi won the Saturday night game. With each side coming into the weekend with two wins, the Scarecrows victory on Friday night felt apropos, but what would come of Saturday night was yet to be written.

After a night of no penalties on Friday night the Scarecrows Scott Coash earned a boarding minor just 2:12 into the game giving Biloxi an early advantage. Just 27 seconds into the power play Darius Davidson scored on a pass from Lucas Piekarczyk that beat Sammy Bernard for the 1-0 lead. Though Topeka had to kill another penalty to Hugo Koch they were successful and in a rush up the ice Elijah Wilson bounded by the defender and ripped a slot shot past Josh Rosenzweig to tie the game up 1-1 at 7:37 of the first period. With under a minute to go Jacob Gagnon jumped into the play and fed Hugo Koch up the far side wall who returned the pass to Gagnon in the slot and he buried it over Rosenzweig's shoulder for the 2-1 lead for Topeka.

It took until almost the midpoint of the second period but Biloxi was given a high-sticking minor and the Scarecrows received their first power play of the game. Just nine seconds later Boston Bird tipped home a Trevor Grasby point shot for his third of the weekend to give Topeka a 3-1 lead. 45 Seconds later after impeccable passing around the zone TJ Sneath received the puck in front of the net and buried it behind an outstretched Rosenzweig for the 4-1 lead. Biloxi was not rolling over however as on a Grasby tripping minor Declan Flanagan tipped home a Brendan Spinale pass to close the gap to 4-2.

Just 18 seconds into the third period the newcomer for Topeka, Trevor Grasby threw a puck towards the net and banked it off bodies in front for his second goal as a Scarecrow to give Topeka the 5-2 lead. 7:39 later Avery Smith took an odd path from the far side boards and found a sliver of light behind Rosenzweig and deposited the puck there for the 6-2 win for Topeka and their first weekend series sweep of Biloxi this season.

Bernard stopped 33 of 35 for his 7th win of the season.

The Scarecrows return to action next Friday night at 7:05 pm against these same Biloxi Breakers.







