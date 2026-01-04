Thunderbirds Drop Teddy Bear Toss Game, 3-2

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Twin City Thunderbirds dropped the organization's annual Teddy Bear Toss game by a final score of 3-2 Saturday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Josh Koepplinger scored a goal during the 1st period for the Thunderbirds that was this year's Teddy Bear Toss goal. Gus Ford also recorded a goal for Twin City during the rivalry matchup. The Thunderbirds next home game will be played on Friday, January 9th, 2026, against the Binghamton Black Bears. Puck drop for the matchup is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

Danny Martin gave Blue Ridge a one-goal advantage in the matchup just over three minutes into Saturday night's game. Josh Koepplinger provided an answer with his first goal of the season at 13:37 of the 1st period. The scoring play by Koepplinger set off the organization's annual Teddy Bear Toss where fans threw teddy bears onto the ice following the goal. The Teddy Bears collected by the Thunderbirds will be donated to local first responders to provide comfort to children during emergency calls. Koepplinger's goal was assisted by Nate Keeley and Michael Kocsis. The assist for Michael Kocsis was his first point as a member of the Thunderbirds, and the first point of his FPHL career. Twin City outshot Blue Ridge 12-7 during the opening period of Saturday's game, and the 2nd period began in a 1-1 tie.

The Thunderbirds and the Bobcats traded powerplay goals during the 2nd period. Gus Ford gave Twin City a 2-1 lead at 12:26 of the 2nd period with his team-leading nineteenth goal of the season. Roman Kraemer and Josh Labelle each notched an assist on the scoring play. Filip Hlavac tied the game at 2-2 with a powerplay goal for Blue Ridge at 15:06 of the 2nd period. Damon Furuseth and Carson Gallagher each recorded an assist on Furuseth's game-tying goal. The Thunderbirds outshot the Bobcats by a 12-10 margin during Saturday's 2nd period, and the 3rd period began in a 2-2 tie.

Twin City returns to action next weekend in a rematch of the 2024 & 2025 Commissioner's Cup Finals against the Binghamton Black Bears. Puck drop for both Friday and Saturday's home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is scheduled for 7:35pm. Friday's game will feature $4 beers as part of the arena's Frosty Friday promotion. Saturday's game will feature $2 hot dogs. There will also be a public skating session following Saturday's game.

Dustin Jesseau scored the lone goal of the 3rd period with less than four minutes to play to give the Bobcats a one-goal victory over the Thunderbirds. Damon Furuseth and PJ Pasquale each collected an assist on the scoring play. Twin City outshot Blue Ridge 14-11 in the 3rd period, and 38-28 overall, but fell by a final score of 3-2 Saturday night in the organization's annual Teddy Bear Toss night.

Boris Babik made 25 saves on 28 shots and dropped the game in net for Twin City. Anthony Shrum won the game in goal for Blue Ridge in a 36-save-on-38-shot effort.

