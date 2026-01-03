Thunderbirds Set to Host Bobcats for Teddy Bear Toss Night

Published on January 3, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC. - The Twin City Thunderbirds are set to host the Blue Ridge Bobcats tonight at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena for the organization's annual Teddy Bear Toss Night. Teddy Bears thrown onto the ice will be donated to first responders throughout Winston-Salem and the surrounding communities following tonight's game. Tickets may be purchased online by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. Puck drop for tonight's game is scheduled for 6:05pm ET.

Twin City (11-12-1) improved to 3-2-0 in head-to-head matchups against Blue Ridge this season in last night's 4-2 home win on Teacher Appreciation Night. The Thunderbirds Gus Ford (2), Jon Buttitta, and Jiri Pestuka scored for Twin City in last night's two-goal victory. Boris Babik backstopped the team to the win in net in a 37-save-on-39-shot effort. The Thunderbirds won a 7-3 decision over the Bobcats on New Year's Eve to close out 2025, and won a 4-2 decision last night in their first game of 2025. Tonight's game is the third game of the team's current five-game homestand. The Thunderbirds will complete it's five-game homestand next weekend with back-to-back games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena against the two-time defending Commissioners Cup Champion Binghamton Black Bears. Scoring leaders for Twin City through the opening twenty-four games of the 2025-2026 regular season include Gus Ford (18), Zach White (15), and Jan Salak (9).

Blue Ridge (10-15-1) enters tonight's road game against Twin City as the 4th place team in the FPHL's Empire Division standings. The Bobcats have posted a 2-7-1 record over the last ten games, and have been outscored by an 11-5 margin through the first two games of this week's three-game road series against the Thunderbirds. Carson Gallagher and Nikita Kozyrev each netted a goal for Blue Ridge during last night's two-goal road loss to Twin-City. Hunter Virostek made 33 saves on 36 shots in net last night for the Bobcats. Blue Ridge will play two road games next weekend against the Columbus River Dragons following tonight's final game of the weekend against Twin City. Following next weekend's road games against the River Dragons, the Bobcats will play four consecutive games against the Thunderbirds from Friday, January 16th, 2026 to Saturday, January 24th, 2026. Scoring leaders for Blue Ridge entering tonight's road game against Twin City include Justin Daly (14), Brandeon Reller (11), and Nicholas Stuckless (8).

Tonight's game is set to begin at 6:05pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). #FlockTogether







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.