River Dragons Beaten Down by the Moccasins, 8-5

Published on January 3, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

MONROE, LA. - The Columbus River Dragons fell to the Monroe Moccasins on Friday night, losing 8-5.

Tyler Roy tended the crease for Columbus, while Tyler Masternak started the game for the Moccasins.

An offensive outburst, sparked by seven combined goals encapsulated the first period. For Columbus, Tyler Barrow, Joel Texmo, and Ryan Hunter lit the lamp in the opening frame, while Monroe received goals from Dean Balsamo, Jared Christie, Tucker Scantlebury, and Dean Balsamo again.

In the second, the only goal belonged to former River Dragon Yianni Liarakos, who beat Tyler Roy on a breakaway.

Come the final period, Ryan Galvin brought the River Dragons within one, knocking in a puck on the doorstep.

Three goals from the Moccasins put the game to bed, as Yianni Liarakos, Casey Gerstein, and Rasmus Asp found the net.

In the late stages of the contest, Benjamin Pizzimenti went top shelf, adding another goal to his impressive rookie FPHL season.

Tyler Roy finished the night with 22 saves on 30 shots, while Tyler Mesternak denied 30 of 35 shots.

Columbus will be back in action tonight, taking on Monroe once again. Coverage begins at 7:35 p.m. on YouTube!

The River Dragons return home on Friday, January 9, for a back-to-back set with the Blue Ridge Bobcats.







