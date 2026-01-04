IceCats Draw Record Crowd, Drop 5-3 Decision to Danbury
Published on January 3, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Pee Dee IceCats News Release
FLORENCE, SC - For the second time in a week, the Pee Dee IceCats set a new attendance record with 5,293 fans at Florence Center, but the Danbury Hat Tricks spoiled the party in a 5-3 loss.
Dominiks Marcinkevics scored twice in his return from a six-game suspension, including a power play goal at 12:16 of the third period to bring the IceCats within a goal at 4-3. But a late empty net goal from Kadyn Fennell iced the win for Danbury, avoiding an IceCats sweep in the only meetings between the two teams this season.
Nick Gullo scored an unassisted shorthanded marker to round out the scoring for Pee Dee, giving the team a league-leading eight shorthanded goals on the season.
Ricardo Gonzalez made his third consecutive start, stopping 24 shots in the loss.
Pee Dee heads on the road to Athens to battle the Rock Lobsters this weekend, and return home for Military Appreciation Weekend on January 16th and 17th. For tickets or more information visit PeeDeeProHockey.com.
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2026
- Scarecrows Break Biloxi, 6-2 - Topeka Scarecrows
- FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps - FPHL
- A Dozen Straight: Moccasins Down River Dragons, 4-1 - Monroe Moccasins
- IceCats Draw Record Crowd, Drop 5-3 Decision to Danbury - Pee Dee IceCats
- Mack Nets First Pro Hat Trick as Lobsters Roll Zydeco - Baton Rouge Zydeco
- 'Crows Sweep Breakers with 6-2 Victory - Biloxi Breakers
- Six-Goal 3rd leads Binghamton to victory - Binghamton Black Bears
- Prowlers Win Seventh Straight - Port Huron Prowlers
- Mack Nets First Pro Hat Trick as Lobsters Roll Zydeco - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Hat Tricks Snap Loss Streak in 5-3 Win over Pee Dee - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Thunderbirds Drop Teddy Bear Toss Game, 3-2 - Twin City Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Pee Dee IceCats Host Danbury Hat Tricks: January 3 - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Wolves Defeat Black Bears Winning Streak in Watertown - Watertown Wolves
- Thunderbirds Set to Host Bobcats for Teddy Bear Toss Night - Twin City Thunderbirds
- River Dragons Beaten Down by the Moccasins, 8-5 - Columbus River Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.