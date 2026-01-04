IceCats Draw Record Crowd, Drop 5-3 Decision to Danbury

FLORENCE, SC - For the second time in a week, the Pee Dee IceCats set a new attendance record with 5,293 fans at Florence Center, but the Danbury Hat Tricks spoiled the party in a 5-3 loss.

Dominiks Marcinkevics scored twice in his return from a six-game suspension, including a power play goal at 12:16 of the third period to bring the IceCats within a goal at 4-3. But a late empty net goal from Kadyn Fennell iced the win for Danbury, avoiding an IceCats sweep in the only meetings between the two teams this season.

Nick Gullo scored an unassisted shorthanded marker to round out the scoring for Pee Dee, giving the team a league-leading eight shorthanded goals on the season.

Ricardo Gonzalez made his third consecutive start, stopping 24 shots in the loss.

Pee Dee heads on the road to Athens to battle the Rock Lobsters this weekend, and return home for Military Appreciation Weekend on January 16th and 17th. For tickets or more information visit PeeDeeProHockey.com.







