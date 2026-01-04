Hat Tricks Snap Loss Streak in 5-3 Win over Pee Dee

Florence, SC - After going winless in eight-straight, the Hat Tricks broke through, earning their first victory since December 6th, during their third consecutive match against the PeeDee Ice Cats.

Hat Tricks grabbed an early 1-0 lead for the second straight night when Alexander Legkov buried an unassisted backhand through PeeDee's defense at 2:53.

The Ice Cats answered at 6:45 as Dominiks Marcinkevics fired one in from the left corner to tie it 1-1.

At 8:27, fighting majors were issued to Danbury's Genaro Fronduto and PeeDee's Jake Jurgeneit, setting up five minutes of 4-on-4 play.

With a quieter start to the second period, Fronduto ripped an up-angle shot past netminder Ricardo Gonzalez to restore Danbury's lead at 7:35. This goal marks Fronduto's third of his professional career, set up by Kadyn Fennell and Josh Newberg.

Danbury extended their lead to 3-1 when Anton Rubtsov slipped a backhand past the left pad of Gonzalez at 11:24.

Nick Gullo struck for the Ice Cats' eighth short-handed goal of the season, but Danbury responded quickly. Just 15 seconds later, Kaiden Kandereka buried a power play marker to close out the middle frame. The Hat Tricks headed into the break leading by two.

Over halfway through the final period, Marcinkevics pounced on a deflection at the far side to cut the Hat Tricks lead to one, scoring on the man advantage at 12:16.

Fennell secured the final goal on an empty net with 20 seconds left of play to make it 5-3.

The Hat Tricks sealed the long-awaited win, snapping their eight-game loss streak, toppling the Ice Cats 5-3. Kyle Penton delivered his second win of the season between the pipes, giving Danbury the momentum they needed to close out this three-game road trip.

Danbury returns home Friday, January 9th, looking to bring their win streak to two and secure their tenth victory of the season. Puck drop is set for 7:30 P.M.







