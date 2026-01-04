Mack Nets First Pro Hat Trick as Lobsters Roll Zydeco

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Baton Rouge Zydeco 5-1 Saturday night at the Raising Cane's River Center.

Athens' improved performance was noticeable immediately, scoring through Joe Mack's backdoor finish just 42 seconds into the contest. With the helper on the goal, Malik Johnson recorded his first point since returning to the team from the Allen Americans in the ECHL.

Mack was quickly on hat trick watch, converting on a rush that was sprung by a perfect point-to-point pass from Carter Shinkaruk.

Logging his first point as a Rock Lobster, Brandon Walker forced a turnover and fed Eric Neiley for the wicked release past Connor Green. With that tally, the veteran now has goals in six-straight games.

A five-minute major for boarding against Nick Ketola gave the Rock Lobsters plenty of power-play time to play with, and it was Shinkaruk who converted on a stunning coast-to-coast effort that ended in a wrist-shot finish.

The first hat trick of Mack's pro career was completed at 4:20 of the third period, as the rookie snapped the net with a crossbody wrister.

Former Rock Lobster ended William Lavallieré's bid for the shutout with a shorthand tip through the five-hole. Lavallieré was otherwise perfect, stopping 35 of 36 shots on the night.

The Rock Lobsters (17-4-5-0, 61 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena to start a three-game weekend on Friday, Jan. 9. Game one will take place against the Pee Dee IceCats.







