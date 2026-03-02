Bandurkin's Third-Period Heroics Earns Athens Three Points

ATHENS, GA. - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Twin City Thunderbirds 4-2 on Hops n' Hockey Night Sunday afternoon at Akins Ford Arena.

Jan Salak gave the visitors an early advantage at 10:15 of the first period, getting to the net front and batting in a loose puck for his 16th goal of the year.

More than 20 minutes later in the second period, Zach White doubled the lead on a converted breakaway after a whiffed-on shot from the Lobsters.

The Crustaceans would cause chaos in the crease and get one back as Filip Virgili pirouetted a loose puck toward Boris Babik that clattered off of Chris Mott and in.

Jack Johansen ended the wait for his first professional goal in his 43rd game, wristing a rebound into the net with less a minute to go in the middle frame.

Proving to be the third-period hero, Gleb Bandurkin notched two goals in the final 20 minutes to cement all three points for the hosts. His first came at 4:02 as a skipping-stone shot found a way over the goal line and his second at 10:57 with a finish on a backdoor feed from Devyn Mayea.

With a win over the fifth-place team in the Continental Division, Athens' magic number to guarantee a playoff spot now stands at eight points.

The Rock Lobsters (26-8-6-0, 90 pts) travel to Florence, S.C. to reignite their rivalry with the Pee Dee IceCats. Game one drops the puck at 7:15 p.m.







