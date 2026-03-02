Bandurkin's Third-Period Heroics Earns Athens Three Points
Published on March 1, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Athens Rock Lobsters News Release
ATHENS, GA. - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Twin City Thunderbirds 4-2 on Hops n' Hockey Night Sunday afternoon at Akins Ford Arena.
Jan Salak gave the visitors an early advantage at 10:15 of the first period, getting to the net front and batting in a loose puck for his 16th goal of the year.
More than 20 minutes later in the second period, Zach White doubled the lead on a converted breakaway after a whiffed-on shot from the Lobsters.
The Crustaceans would cause chaos in the crease and get one back as Filip Virgili pirouetted a loose puck toward Boris Babik that clattered off of Chris Mott and in.
Jack Johansen ended the wait for his first professional goal in his 43rd game, wristing a rebound into the net with less a minute to go in the middle frame.
Proving to be the third-period hero, Gleb Bandurkin notched two goals in the final 20 minutes to cement all three points for the hosts. His first came at 4:02 as a skipping-stone shot found a way over the goal line and his second at 10:57 with a finish on a backdoor feed from Devyn Mayea.
With a win over the fifth-place team in the Continental Division, Athens' magic number to guarantee a playoff spot now stands at eight points.
The Rock Lobsters (26-8-6-0, 90 pts) travel to Florence, S.C. to reignite their rivalry with the Pee Dee IceCats. Game one drops the puck at 7:15 p.m.
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2026
- IceCats Complete Weekend Sweep of Bobcats - Pee Dee IceCats
- FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps - FPHL
- Ice Cats Sweep Weekend, Take Seventh Straight over Bobcats 4-2 - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- Thunderbirds Drop Road Game to Rock Lobsters - Twin City Thunderbirds
- Bandurkin's Third-Period Heroics Earns Athens Three Points - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Prowlers Perfect Road Trip Bid Spoiled by Sentinels - Port Huron Prowlers
- Thunderbirds Ready to Battle Rock Lobsters - Twin City Thunderbirds
- River Dragons Sweep Season Series over Biloxi - Columbus River Dragons
- Colgan Blanks Bobcats on Birthday - Pee Dee IceCats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Athens Rock Lobsters Stories
- Bandurkin's Third-Period Heroics Earns Athens Three Points
- Athens Falls to Baton Rouge for First Time in Franchise History
- Lobsters Bring the Beads, Bury Baton Rouge, 7-3
- Columbus Flexes Power-Play Muscle as Athens Falls
- Athens Stands Tall in Shootout against Snakes