Black Bears Defeated in Shootout on Binghamton Hawks Night

Published on February 28, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton, NY - The Black Bears and Hat Tricks met inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena for the first time since December. Binghamton took the ice wearing specialty jerseys for Binghamton Hawks Night, featuring elements inspired by designs submitted by the team.

Binghamton struck first in the final minute of the opening period when Austin D'Orazio blasted home a slap shot for his 20th goal of the season and 12th on the power play. That goal stood as the only score through the first two periods, as both teams battled through a tightly contested defensive matchup.

Offense erupted in the third period. Danbury evened the score early thanks to Konstantin Chernyuk, but the Black Bears responded just over a minute later when Scott Ramaekers forced the puck across the goal line to restore the lead. The tally was assisted by captain Tyson Kirkby, marking his 300th career point as a Black Bear. Momentum shifted once again as the next two goals came off the stick of Kaiden Kandereka, giving Danbury its first lead of the contest. Kirkby answered late in the period, finishing a rebound at the doorstep to send the game into overtime.

Danbury controlled much of the overtime period, including an extended power-play opportunity. The game ultimately went to a shootout, where the Hat Tricks completed the comeback victory.

Kyle Penton was outstanding in net, stopping 46 of 49 shots. Dominik Tmej was equally steady for Binghamton, turning aside 25 of 28 shots. The loss marks just the seventh defeat of the season for Binghamton. The Black Bears return to action next week as they travel to Watertown for a two-game set against the Wolves.







