Published on February 9, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The road trip continues this week as the Wolves head to Wytheville, VA. to take on the Blue Ridge Bobcats for two games in the Hitachi Energy Arena, both Friday and Saturday nights. This is the second time the Wolves have travelled down to Blue Ridge this season, following a three game set back in mid December. The Wolves took two out of three on that road trip, and look to build off their recent success, after taking five out of a possible six points in a sweep of the Hat Tricks in Danbury this past weekend.

Blue Ridge currently holds the fourth and final playoff spot in the Empire division, with ten weeks left in the regular season. The Bobcats are carrying 54 points after thirty seven games played while the Wolves sit in the sixth spot with 41 points, just 2 points behind Danbury.

Cagey veteran Dustin Jesseau leads the Bobcats with 37 points in 26 games played, with Nikita Kozyrev sits just a point behind Jesseau after 35 games. Former Watertown Wolves fan favorite, Michael Mercurio, from New Hartford, NY. has added 31 points for Blue Ridge. Between the pipes, Anthony Shrum has anchored the Bobcats goaltending with a 12-7-2 record, with a 3.26 goals against average and a .913 save percentage.

You can catch all the live action with Brett Wiseman on the call, on the Bobcats YouTube channel, starting a 7:30 each night. The Wolves will return home on the 20th and 21st as they once again host the division leading Binghamton Black Bears.







