Wave Your Towel and Win a Truck for Valentine's Day

Published on February 9, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







This weekend is full of fun and excitement for IceCats fans at Florence Center, with a rally towel giveaway and a chance to win a brand new 2026 GMC Sierra Elevation highlighting three games against the Twin City Thunderbirds.

For those looking for something fun and unusual for your Valentine's Day night, join us on Saturday at 7:15 pm! The first 4,000 fans through the door receive rally towels courtesy of Superior Cranes and 35 Sports and Custom Apparel. Then, one lucky fan will be selected at random to have a chance to win a brand new 2026 GMC Sierra Elevation courtesy of your local GMC Area Dealers. The lucky fan will have a chance to make a shot and win the vehicle from down on the ice during intermission!

Sunday is Faith and Family Day, and the IceCats welcome all faith-based groups and organizations to attend the game, featuring post-game testimony from IceCats players and a fun day of fellowship featuring special discounted group pricing. For more information email tickets@peedeeprohockey.com to reserve your spot today!

Single game seats are on sale for all remaining IceCats home games at the Florence Center Box Office, and online at TicketMaster.com.







