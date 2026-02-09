IceCats Doubled by Dragons in 6-3 Loss

Published on February 9, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons rode four power play goals and a hat trick from Tyler Barrow to a 6-3 win over the Pee Dee IceCats on Saturday night.

Trailing 2-0 early in the second period, the IceCats managed to kill off a full two-minute five-on-three against. The team turned that momentum into a pair of goals from Dominiks Marcinkevics and Dennis Zaichyk just under four minutes apart to give Pee Dee life and appear to swing the momentum of the game.

But later in the period, the IceCats found themselves in penalty trouble as the River Dragons scored three man advantage goals to lead 5-2 by intermission.

After going down 6-2 early in the third, Patriks Marcinkevics would score a power play goal at 5:40 to get PeeDee back within striking distance, but they could get no closer.

Notes:

The game featured the most penalty minutes of any in IceCats history, with both teams combining for 153 minutes in penalties. In all, 42 infractions where whistled in the contest.

Barrow's hat trick was his second in three games.

The game was only the second in as many weeks for the IceCats after last week's Saturday game against the Athens Rock Lobsters was postponed due to weather.

The IceCats are back at home this weekend Friday, Saturday and Sunday against the Twin City Thunderbirds. Friday is Education Night, while Saturday is Valentine's Day with 4,000 rally towels being given out and a chance to win a 2026 GMC Sierra Elevation courtesy of your local GMC Dealers. Sunday is Faith and Family Day, and the IceCats are welcoming all faith-based groups out with a special ticket discount by emailing us at tickets@peedeeprohockey.com.







