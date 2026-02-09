Thunderbirds Complete Transaction with Breakers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds completed a transaction earlier today with the Biloxi Breakers. Twin City has traded defenseman Richard Durina to Biloxi in exchange for financial considerations.

Richard Durina, 20, Defenseman, of Ilava, Slovakia, was acquired by the Thunderbirds on January 15th, 2026. Durina appeared in four games during his time with Twin City. All four of his games played for the Thunderbirds were against the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Durina recorded an assist in his debut with the team on January 16th, 2026, in Twin City's 4-3 road loss to Blue Ridge. Prior to his time with the Thunderbirds, Durina skated in twelve games this season with the Baton Rouge Zydeco. He scored one goal and recorded two assists for three total points. In addition to his time with the Zydeco this season, Durina also skated in seven games for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs (BCHL, Port Alberni, British Columbia). He made his professional hockey debut on November 21st, 2025, in Baton Rouge's 4-2 home loss to the Topeka Scarecrows. Durina previously skated for the Connecticut Jr. Rangers (NCDC, Stamford, Connecticut), and the Ogden Mustangs (NCDC, Ogden, Utah). He also represented his home nation of Slovakia in the prestigious Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2023. Durina is 6'4", 216 lbs., and is a right-handed shot.

