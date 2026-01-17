Thunderbirds Drop 4-3 Decision to Bobcats

WYETHVILLE, VA. - The Twin City Thunderbirds dropped a 4-3 decision Friday night to the Blue Ridge Bobcats at Hitachi Energy Arena. Zach White, Jon Buttitta, and Roman Kraemer each scored goals for the Thunderbirds in the loss. Boris Babik made 58 saves in net for Twin City during Friday night's contest. The Thunderbirds return to action tomorrow night in another road game against the Bobcats. Puck drop for the matchup is scheduled for 7:30pm ET.

Zachary White scored the opening goal of Friday night's game at 13:13 of the 1st period. Corey Cunningham and Richard Durina each notched an assist on the scoring play. White's goal was his seventeenth of the season, and the fiftieth of his FPHL career. The assist for Durina was the first point of his Thunderbirds career. The Thunderbirds were outshot by a 20-9 margin during the 1st period, and carried a one-goal lead into the 2nd period of Friday's game.

Nikita Kozyrev scored a powerplay goal at 3:01 of the of the 2nd period to bring the score to 1-1. Kozyrev's goal for the Bobcats was assisted by Michael Mercurio and Daniel Klinecky. Jon Buttitta gave the Thunderbirds a 3-2 lead at 5:53 of the 2nd period. Buttitta's goal was assisted by Gus Ford. Blue Ridge tied the game at 10:53 of the middle period with an even-strength goal scored by Carson Andreoli. Daniel Klinecky and Brandon Reller each notched an assist on the scoring play. Roman Kraemer gave Twin City a 3-2 lead in the matchup at 13:45 of the 2nd period. Kraemer's goal was netted on the powerplay, and was assisted by Jon Buttitta and Zach White. The Thunderbirds were outshot 24-10 during the 2nd period, and carried a 3-2 lead in the final period of Friday's battle.

Danny Martin netted a powerplay goal two minutes into the 3rd period to bring the game to a 3-3 score. The goal was assisted by Daniel Klinecky and Michael Mercurio. The final goal of Friday's matchup was scored at 4:32 of the 3rd period by Filip Hlavac. Nikita Kozyrev notched an assist on the scoring play. Twin City was outshot by an 18-9 margin in the 3rd period, and 62-28 overall in the matchup. The Thunderbirds fell to 2-8-1 in road games, and 11-16-1 overall on the season with Friday's result.

Boris Babik turned away 54 of Blue Ridge's 58 shots during the matchup, and dropped the game in net for Twin City. Anthony Shrum won the game in net for the Bobcats in a 22-save-on-25 shot performance.

