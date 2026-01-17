Tmej records 1st career shutout

Published on January 16, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears blasted by the Watertown Wolves 8-0 on Friday night. Dominik Tmej turned away all 21 shots he faced, earning him his first career shutout, in front of a sold out crowd. Seven different players scored a goal for Binghamton as they recorded their 28th victory of the season.

It didn't take long for the Black Bears to score the game-winning goal on Friday night. Gavin Yates recorded the opening goal at 21 seconds into the first shift of the night. Binghamton was outshooting Watertown 10-1 in the first ten minutes. Zac Sirota scored at 12:42 giving the Black Bears a 2-0 lead going into the break.

The power play came alive in the second period for the home team. The Black Bears converted three-straight times on the man advantage, as Kirkby, Ramaekers and D'Orazio all scored, pushing the lead to 5-0. Nick Swain added one more for good measure before the horn sounded with 11 seconds left, making it 6-0 after two periods.

In the third, Sirota managed to become the only skater to record multiple goals. At 8:11, he recorded a power play goal. The final marker of the night came at 12:28 as Kyle Stephan scored on the breakaway attempt.

For the final seven minutes, everybody just watched Dominik Tmej. The defense anchored down and only allowed four shots in the final period and Tmej saved them all. Tmej earned his first career shutout in a 21 save performance, as Binghamton cruises to a 8-0 victory at home.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.