Black Bears' Streak Comes to a Close

Published on January 2, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Watertown, NY- The Binghamton Black Bears fell on the road to the Watertown Wolves 4-3 on Friday night. Watertown scored three goals in the third period to overcome the two-goal deficit.

Gavin Yates started the scoring at 6:43 into the first period. CJ Stubbs was able to extend his 18-game point streak with the secondary assist on the opening goal. Late in the period Zac Sirota scored on the power play with 37 seconds left to make it 2-0.

Watertown's Chase DiBari scored halfway into the second period, cutting the lead in half, but more importunately, sparking the offense for the Wolves. Once again Sirota was able to cash-in on power play at 13:33. Bondarenko extended his point-streak as well with the primary assist on what would be the final goal on the night for Binghamton. After two periods, things looked good as Binghamton was up 3-1.

The Wolves were able to strike first in the final period. Hunter Hall scored at 3:40 into the frame, and three minutes later Egor Filippov scored on power play. Tied at 3-3 the teams would trade chances, but neither side was able to convert until the final five minutes of play. Yefim Mishkin knocked in rebound to give Watertown their first lead of the night.

Binghamton had a power play late but just could not find the tying goal. Watertown defeats Binghamton for the first time this season, 4-3.







