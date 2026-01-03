Pee Dee Wins Third Straight at Home

Published on January 2, 2026

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats knocked off the Danbury Hat Tricks 3-2 on Friday night for the team's third straight win at home.

Trailing 1-0 in the first period, Pee Dee responded with a pair of goals from Charlie Bedard and a power play marker from Trevor Lord to take a 2-1 lead at intermission.

Vadim Frolov extended the lead to 3-1 just 1:16 into the third period, a goal that would turn out to be the eventual game winner and his first in a Pee Dee uniform.

Anton Rubtsov would score a third period goal at 8:12, leading the Hat Tricks to pull the goaltender late. Despite the man advantage, Danbury was unable to tie the game and Pee Dee hung on for the win.

Ricardo Gonzalez won his second consecutive start, making 18 saves for the win.

The final game of the three-game series is tomorrow night at 7:15 pm at Florence Center. It's Pet Appreciation Night, and fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game! Plus, the team will wear special jerseys in warmups to be auctioned off on the DASH app. Tickets are on sale now at the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.







