Rock Lobsters Made Gumbo Outta Zydeco

Published on January 2, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







BATON ROUGE, LA. - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Baton Rouge Zydeco 4-3 Friday night at the Raising Cane's River Center.

Athens got off to a good start, with Eric Neiley converting on a fortuitous bounce to open the scoring at 6:24 in.

Ross Bartlett answered back later on in the first, putting the finishing touches on a two-on-one break for Baton Rouge.

Another two-on-one developed for the Zydeco in the second period, but Dmitry Kuznetsov opted for the shot instead of the pass and found the twine past William Lavallieré.

The Rock Lobsters formulated a quick response, as Dominic Dumas tipped in a Carter Shinkaruk shot to tie it up a minute later. That pair would be important for Athens later in the night.

Baton Rouge broke away again, this time on the shorthand; Jake Cox took a 3-2 lead through a five-hole finish.

Carter Shinkaruk's signature shot, the slapper, knotted the scoreline back up at 3-3 on a five-on-three-man advantage.

The Crustacean comeback was complete with Dumas' second of the game, finding the back of the net off of Garrett Milan's third assist of the night.

Lavallieré recorded his 12th win of the season, stopping 28 of 31 shots.

The Rock Lobsters (16-4-5-0, 58 pts) close out the road series against the Zydeco on Saturday night at 8:05 p.m. EST.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.