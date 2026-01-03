Rock Lobsters Made Gumbo Outta Zydeco
Published on January 2, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Athens Rock Lobsters News Release
BATON ROUGE, LA. - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Baton Rouge Zydeco 4-3 Friday night at the Raising Cane's River Center.
Athens got off to a good start, with Eric Neiley converting on a fortuitous bounce to open the scoring at 6:24 in.
Ross Bartlett answered back later on in the first, putting the finishing touches on a two-on-one break for Baton Rouge.
Another two-on-one developed for the Zydeco in the second period, but Dmitry Kuznetsov opted for the shot instead of the pass and found the twine past William Lavallieré.
The Rock Lobsters formulated a quick response, as Dominic Dumas tipped in a Carter Shinkaruk shot to tie it up a minute later. That pair would be important for Athens later in the night.
Baton Rouge broke away again, this time on the shorthand; Jake Cox took a 3-2 lead through a five-hole finish.
Carter Shinkaruk's signature shot, the slapper, knotted the scoreline back up at 3-3 on a five-on-three-man advantage.
The Crustacean comeback was complete with Dumas' second of the game, finding the back of the net off of Garrett Milan's third assist of the night.
Lavallieré recorded his 12th win of the season, stopping 28 of 31 shots.
The Rock Lobsters (16-4-5-0, 58 pts) close out the road series against the Zydeco on Saturday night at 8:05 p.m. EST.
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2026
- FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps - FPHL
- Moccasins Open 2026 with Statement Win, Extend Streak to 11 - Monroe Moccasins
- Prowlers Prevail in Second-Straight OT Game - Port Huron Prowlers
- Rock Lobsters Made Gumbo Outta Zydeco - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Thunderbirds Defeat Bobcats, 4-2 - Twin City Thunderbirds
- Pee Dee Wins Third Straight at Home - Pee Dee IceCats
- IceCats Make It Three in a Row at Home - Pee Dee IceCats
- Hat Tricks Hold on in Florence, Fall Just Short, 3-2 - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Black Bears' Streak Comes to a Close - Binghamton Black Bears
- Breakers Drop Early Lead, Fall, 5-3 - Biloxi Breakers
- Racing History Meets Hockey on January 10 - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Pee Dee IceCats Host Danbury Hat Tricks January 2 - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Thunderbirds Set to Host Bobcats for Teacher Appreciation Night - Twin City Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Athens Rock Lobsters Stories
- Rock Lobsters Made Gumbo Outta Zydeco
- Racing History Meets Hockey on January 10
- Rock Lobsters Draw 5,000+ Fans for Three Straight Home Games
- Crustaceans Stay Perfect at the Tank on New Year's Eve
- Athens Rock Lobsters to Unveil New Alternate Jersey on New Year's Eve