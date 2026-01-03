Thunderbirds Defeat Bobcats, 4-2

WINSTON-SALEM, NC. - The Twin City Thunderbirds defeated the Blue Ridge Bobcats by a final score of 4-2 Friday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Gus Ford (2), Jon Buttitta, and Jiri Pestuka scored goals for Twin City during the victory. Boris Babik backstopped the team to victory in a 37-save-on-39-shot performance in goal for the Thunderbirds. Twin City hosts Blue Ridge again tomorrow night for the organization's annual Teddy Bear Toss night. Puck drop for tomorrow's rivalry matchup at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is scheduled for 6:05pm ET.

Jon Buttitta scored his fourth goal of the season just over three minutes into Friday's opening period to give Twin City a one-goal advantage in the matchup. Cade Hanley and Jiri Pestuka each recorded an assist on the scoring play. Carson Gallagher tied the game with an even-strength goal at 7:58 of the 1st period. Danny Martin and Dustin Jesseau each collected an assist on the goal. Twin City outshot Blue Ridge 12-9 during the opening period, and the 2nd period began in a 1-1 tie.

Gus Ford scored his team-leading seventeenth goal of the season at 11:06 of the middle period to give Twin City a 2-1 lead. Ford's goal was assisted by Zach White. Jiri Pestuka scored at 13:30 of the 2nd period to give the Thunderbirds a two-goal advantage in the matchup. Gus Ford and Boris Babik each notched an assist on the scoring play. Blue Ridge outshot Twin City by a 19-12 margin during the 2nd period, and Twin City led 3-1 entering the 3rd period.

Nikita Kozyrev scored on a five-on-three powerplay goal forty seconds into the 3rd period to bring Blue Ridge within one goal of Twin City's lead. The final goal of the matchup was scored into an empty net by Gus Ford at 18:39 of the 3rd period. The Thunderbirds outshot the Bobcats 13-11 during the 3rd period, and were outshot by an overall margin of 39-37. Twin City improved to 11-12-1 on the 2025-2026 regular season with the win.

Boris Babik collected his eighth win of the season in net for Twin City. Hunter Virostek made 33 saves on 36 shots, and recorded the loss in goal for Blue Ridge.

