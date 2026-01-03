Scarecrows Avoid Break-Ing Down, Win, 5-3

Topeka continued a five-game road trip down south in Biloxi with their first game at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. All four previous games took place in Topeka and resulted in a 2-2 series tie.Coming into 2026 both squads looked to climb in the standings.

Breakers fans didn't have to wait long as Darius Davidson got the crowd revved up after an Aldyar Nurlan pickoff and put it behind Daniil Bryzgalov just 2:04 into the game for a 1-0 lead. Late in the first Lucas Piekarczyk took a pass from Xavier Charbonneau and fired it off Bryzgalov's glove and saw a bounce into the net for the 2-0 lead 17:17 into the period.

After the intermission Topeka came out firing on a different cylinder as Elijah Wilson took an Alex Norwinski pass and put a shot on net that bounced back to him and he put it underneath Anton Borodkin to pull Topeka back within one at 1:43 into the second period. As time ticked down in the middle frame Boston Bird took a pass from Jacob Gagnon wheeled out from behind the net and slid it underneath Borodkin. Initially the puck was ruled frozen, but Robbie Nichols challenged the call and after a short video review it was determined the puck crossed the line and tied the game at 2-2.

It took 7:06 into the final period, but Trevor Grasby took a pass from Hugo Koch to give Topeka their first lead of the night, 3-2. 1:17 later Boston Bird was able to find a lane to the net for the second of his game as Jacob Gagnon hit him with a pass in the slot. Connor Lind added one more to the tally after racing in from the side boards, 14:16 of period 3 at 5-2. With just 2:13 left in the game Brandon Lucchesi found the back of the net to bring Biloxi back to 5-3.

Bryzgalov stopped 30 of 33 in the win, his 9th of the season.

