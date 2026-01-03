Hat Tricks Hold on in Florence, Fall Just Short, 3-2

Florence, SC - Hat Tricks fell just short with a 3-2 loss against the PeeDee Ice Cats. With this loss, Danbury sits at 8-15-3-1.

Danbury opened scoring early after Josh Newberg netted his third goal of the season off a rebound from the left with help from Josh Tomasi and Genaro Fronduto at 5:00.

The Ice Cats countered just over seven minutes later with a center slot shot from defenseman Charlie Bedard to tie it up at 12:03. A wristshot from PeeDee's Trevor Lord made it 2-1 to close out the opening frame.

Vadim Frolov netted one from the back door at 1:16 to open the second period. The Hat Tricks saw their first power play opportunity of the night after Noah Robinson drew a holding penalty on Nicholas Magill-Diaz at 8:52.

Newberg made his way to the box on a hooking call at 18:05, sending the Ice Cats into their second power play. Goalkeeper Kyle Penton fended off nine shots in the middle frame to keep it 3-1.

Hat Tricks gained momentum in the third with an even-strength goal from Anton Rubtsov from the far side off of rookie Alexander Legkov's stick at 8:12 to make it a one-goal game.

Danbury's penalty kill held on through a two-man disadvantage after a bench minor for too many men on the ice and an elbowing call just 34 seconds apart.

After a strong final frame, the Hat Tricks fell 3-2 to the Ice Cats, bringing their loss streak to eight.

Hat Tricks close out their South Carolina road trip tomorrow, Saturday, January 3rd. Puck drop is set for 7:15 P.M.

